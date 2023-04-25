Advertisement

Netflix Finally Says When It Will Stop Password Sharing Around The World

It's coming soon to the USA.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

The Netflix logo.

The company previously tweeted that "love is sharing a password". Image credit: kamarulzamanganu/shutterstock.com

Netflix has announced when its plan to stop password sharing will roll out around the world. The video streaming giant has already launched measures to stop password sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, and will move ahead with the scheme in more countries this year.

"We learn more with each rollout and we've incorporated the latest learnings, which we think will lead to even better results," the team said in a statement seen by Sky News.

"To implement these changes, we shifted out the timing of the broad launch from late Q1 to Q2. We are planning on a broad rollout [of the policy], including in the US, in Q2."

"We're pleased with the most recent launches of paid sharing, and while we could have launched broadly in Q1, we found opportunities to improve the experience for members."

The measures require users to have a primary location for their Netflix account, although they can still use the service while traveling. Anyone not at the primary location cannot use the account, although there is an option to add extra people (for an extra charge). 

For people who have been sharing passwords and would like to retain their profile as they are forced to start paying for their own, there is a way to do so. Follow the steps on how to transfer your profile to a new account and you will be able to retain your records of exactly how many times you have rewatched It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia instead of trying something new.

