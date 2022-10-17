Advertisement

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture

NATO Begins Nuclear Deterrence Drills In Europe

"Steadfast Noon" will see B-52 long-range bombers and fighter jets take to the sky.

clockOct 17 2022, 16:36 UTC
NATO nuclear deterrence
The nuclear deterrence exercise was planned before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Image credit: Ianc66 / Shutterstock.com

NATO has begun its annual exercise to test nuclear deterrence capabilities in Europe with the aid of 14 of the 30 member countries, Sky News has reported. The routine exercise, this year named “Steadfast Noon”, will run until October 30 and see 60 aircraft including fighter jets and surveillance and tanker aircraft.

“This exercise helps ensure that the Alliance’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective,” said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu in a statement.

Advertisement

While it arrives amidst rising tensions in Europe following President Vladimir Putin's threats that his military forces would resort to any means necessary to defend Russia in the war against Ukraine, Steadfast Noon was planned before the invasion and “is not linked to any current world events,” according to NATO.

While real aviation will be used during Steadfast Noon, no live ammunition will be involved in the exercise.

Related Stories
boook svgIt’s been 10 Years Since The First Person Jumped From Space – New Footage Released
boook svg"Killer Robots" Will Be Nothing Like The Movies Show – Here’s Where The Real Threats Lie
boook svgSay Whatever You Want With This Diverse Imagery From Scopio

“As in previous years, US B-52 long-range bombers will take part; this year, they will fly from Minot Air Base in North Dakota,” said the alliance. “Training flights will take place over Belgium, which is hosting the exercise, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement

Russia’s own nuclear deterrence drills, known as Grom, are expected to take place later in October.

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture
  • tag

  • future,

  • nuclear,

  • nuclear war,

  • weapons,

  • science and society

technology

More Technology Stories

It’s been 10 Years Since The First Person Jumped From Space – New Footage Releasedfelix baumgartner jumping from space
technologyTechnology

It’s been 10 Years Since The First Person Jumped From Space – New Footage Released

clockOct 17 2022
"Killer Robots" Will Be Nothing Like The Movies Show – Here’s Where The Real Threats LieT-800 Endo skeleton from the Terminator 3D
technologyfuture

"Killer Robots" Will Be Nothing Like The Movies Show – Here’s Where The Real Threats Lie

clockOct 17 2022
Say Whatever You Want With This Diverse Imagery From ScopioA group of pictures of different iconic city landscapes.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Say Whatever You Want With This Diverse Imagery From Scopio

clockOct 17 2022