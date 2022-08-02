Advertisement

Space and Physics

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

According to reports, the sphere has a code on the outside.

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockAug 2 2022, 15:26 UTC
A big metal orb floats above a desert, while people in hazmat suits look on.
Until we see something like this, best to presume it's not aliens. Image credit: 80's Child/Shutterstock.com

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork).

Advertisement

The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard plastic or an alloy of various metals," – showed up on the top of a tree just north of the city of Veracruz. According to Cano, witnesses saw the orb "falling from the sky," making a noise but no fire.

Writing in alarming all caps, he explained that people should "NOT TOUCH OR COME NEAR IT UNTIL IT HAS BEEN REVIEWED BY A SPECIALIST," adding "IT MAY HAVE RADIOACTIVITY".


In a follow-up post, he referred to a "code" on the outside of the orb and reiterated that it "SHOULD NOT BE OPENED", despite also claiming that there are no obvious openings where the orb could open. 

Adding further mystery to what the orb is, he claimed that the spheres "ARE TIMED SO THAT AT SOME TIME THEY WILL OPEN ON THEIR OWN AND SHOW THE VALUABLE INFORMATION THEY BRING WITHIN THEM".

Advertisement

On Monday, Cano updated his followers to explain that the "artifact" had been removed at 3:15 am local time by a highly trained and specialized team, to be taken out of the borders of Mexico. 

As for what it was, a reasonable guess is that it could have been a weather balloon, or – if you're going to be exotic – genuine space debris. Over the weekend, China's Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth, with pieces found in Borneo as well as the Philippines, while earlier in July an Australian farmer found a large chunk of what appears to be part of a SpaceX rocket. so it's not out of the realms of possibility. 

Though his followers preferred theories ranging from UFOs to dragon eggs, Cano also favored the space junk theory, in his initial post at least.

"TO MY CONSIDERATION IT MAY BE PART OF THE CHINESE ROCKET THAT WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND THAT LARGE NUMBER OF PARTS WERE SEEN TO LAND IN MALAYSIA ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD," he wrote.

But that's what an alien and/or dragon egg would want you to think.

Space and Physics

  • UFOs,

  • weird and wonderful

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Space and Physics Stories

Exclusive: Astronaut Jessica Watkins Becomes First Person To Publish A Science Paper From SpaceJessica Watkins portrait from NASA. Image Credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel
Exclusive
Astronomy

Exclusive: Astronaut Jessica Watkins Becomes First Person To Publish A Science Paper From Space

clockAug 2 2022
Pieces Of Recently Crashed Chinese Rocket Found In BorneoThe area surrounding the Earth's atmosphere in space filled with pieces of space junk
Astronomy

Pieces Of Recently Crashed Chinese Rocket Found In Borneo

clockAug 2 2022
Double Aurora Snapped By Amateur May Solve Mystery Behind Rare PhenomenonA double Red green aurora borealis light up the sky above Canada.
physics

Double Aurora Snapped By Amateur May Solve Mystery Behind Rare Phenomenon

clockAug 2 2022