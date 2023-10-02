Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Mysterious Dark Shadows Observed Across Orion Nebula"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Mysterious Dark Shadows Observed Across Orion Nebula

The features are not visible in any other wavelengths and have not been seen before.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share92Shares
The wispy structure of the nebula is recreated in grey in this image with the Trapezium cluster in a bright red

The Orion Nebula as seen by the Near-Infrared Camera on JWST.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA / Science leads and image processing: M. McCaughrean, S. Pearson

The Orion Nebula is one of the brightest nebula visible to the naked eye and the closest star formation region to Earth. Observations with JWST have brought forth stunning pictures and incredible discoveries such as the presence of Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects that challenge the current theories of how planets and stars form. But something even more mysterious lurks there.

The incredible observations of the Orion Nebula are a mosaic of thousands of images and multiple filters. Researchers putting them together noticed something weird in one of the filters (F115W) that observed the universe through light with wavelengths around 1.16 microns. In certain observations from that filter, peculiar shadows would appear. No equivalent feature was seen with other instruments, puzzling the researchers, whose paper on the findings is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Advertisement
Four black and white pictures show circular shadows with tendrils around stars.
"Coffee stains" dark shadows seen in the Orion Nebula.
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA / Science leads and image processing: M. McCaughrean, S. Pearson


“When I was looking around, I started seeing all these dark shadows around things. And that's in the figures later on. And it's only in that filter, exclusively in that filter. Those shadows don't exist in any other wavelength with Hubble or with JWST,” Dr Mark McCaughrean, Senior Advisor for Science & Exploration at the European Space Agency, told IFLScience.

The first thing the researchers considered was dust. After all, infrared telescopes are particularly good at studying the dusty components of nebulae and galaxies. But this did not make any sense with the shadow disappearing in other filters. So they considered something that could be found in abundance in a nebula but only be visible in a narrow window in the electromagnetic spectrum. And the most likely substance was helium.

four more black and white photos showing slightly darker clouds in front of the more uniform nebula in the background
More dark features including bat-like ones!
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA / Science leads and image processing: M. McCaughrean, S. Pearson

 
Helium is the second most abundant element in the universe, making up for about one-quarter of all the ordinary matter in the universe. And in particular, this would be helium with its two electrons still around, neutral helium.

“We think that it's actually cold neutral helium absorbing the light from the background nebula. And perhaps the most remarkable one, we actually see protostellar jets in absorption against the background,” Dr McCaughrean told IFLScience.

Four more black and white phots. In these case the darker features are thing and elongated stretching away from stars
The dark outflows that might surround protostellar jets like sheats.
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA / Science leads and image processing: M. McCaughrean, S. Pearson


JWST has seen its fair share of protostellar jets. Images shared with the public show the incredible interactions between these jets and other cosmic materials. The violent interactions produce light, allowing telescopes to see them. But there is more to them than what we can see in those specific cases, so these observations open up a whole new avenue to study them.

“My friends who work in that area think that's way more exciting than the JuMBOs because if that is a neutral absorber in those outflows, it will essentially let us measure their mass directly for the first time,” Dr McCaughrean told IFLScience.

A detailed analysis of the JWST observations of the Orion Nebula including these mysterious dark absorbers can be read here. It has been submitted to the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • helium,

  • JWST,

  • protostellar jet,

  • Orion Nebula,

  • Astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

“JuMBO” Discovery In The Orion Nebula Will Rewrite Planet And Star Formation Theoriesfive insets show clear views of binary objects as two dots of light very close to each other
spaceAstronomy

“JuMBO” Discovery In The Orion Nebula Will Rewrite Planet And Star Formation Theories

clock5 hours ago
share82
Perseverance Spots A Towering Martian Dust Devil In The DistanceIt looks like a tiny column in the distance, but this dust devil is thought to be two kilometers high.
spaceAstronomy

Perseverance Spots A Towering Martian Dust Devil In The Distance

clock10 hours ago
share170
Are We Really All Made Of Stardust?Body surrounded by lots of small dots.
spaceSpace and Physics

Are We Really All Made Of Stardust?

clock2 days ago
comments22
share530