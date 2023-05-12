Musk Said He's Found The New Twitter CEO – And She'll Start In Six Weeks

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he has found a new boss for the social media platform and that she will be starting in around six weeks. He kept quiet about who this mystery woman may be, but there’s already been some informed speculation.

Musk tweeted the announcement on Thursday, May 11, saying: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

Advertisement Advertisement

He went on to say that he’ll continue to have a personal presence in the company as Chief Technology Officer, adding: “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

The Wall Street Journal reported they had spoken to “people familiar with the situation” and found out that Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, is currently in talks about the position. However, this is all just hearsay for now.

Given the turbulent start to Musk’s seat on the Twitter throne, some commentators have suggested that a fresh CEO is perhaps the best way forward for the troubled company.

“A new CEO is the only way forward for Twitter,” Jasmine Enberg, Insider Intelligence analyst, told the Associated Press in light of the recent news.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The single biggest problem with Twitter’s ad business was Elon Musk. As he steps back, Twitter can begin to unravel Musk’s personal brand from the company’s corporate image and attempt to regain trust among advertisers. The success of those efforts will depend on who takes over, but it’s difficult to imagine that the new CEO could be more controversial or damaging to Twitter’s ad business than Musk has been,” added Enberg.

Musk officially acquired Twitter in late October 2022 and immediately took the helm as its de facto CEO, purging many of the top bosses from their positions of power. However, he’s always made it clear he didn’t want to stay CEO for too long.

Just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, he told a court in the US that he does not want to be the CEO of any company. The following month he tweeted: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

The multi-billionaire owner has often made jokes that his dog Floki is actually Twitter's CEO. Hopefully, the Shiba Inu is braced for this latest turn of events.