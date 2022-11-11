Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Musk Hints That “Bankruptcy Isn’t Out Of The Question” For Twitter

It's been two weeks since Musk took over Twitter and the drama continues to unfold.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockNov 11 2022, 12:52 UTC
A thumb scrolls over a smartphone on the Twitter app.
Twitter is having a bumpy ride at the moment. Image credit: khak/Shutterstock.com

Just two weeks after being handed the keys to Twitter, Elon Musk has hinted that the company could go into bankruptcy. Musk reportedly commented that “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question” during an all-hands with Twitter employees on Thursday, according to Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor of tech newsletter Platformer who reported on the meeting. 

It’s not the first time the world’s richest human has suggested that his newly acquired social media platform is in choppy waters. 

Advertisement

In the email sent to Twitter staff late Wednesday evening, Musk warned that the wider economic instability of the world will hit the platform hard because it relies so heavily on advertising, the Verge reported. 

“Frankly, the economic picture ahead is dire, especially for a company like ours that is so dependent on advertising in a challenging economic climate,” he reportedly wrote. “Moreover, 70% of our advertising is brand, rather than specific performance, which makes us doubly vulnerable!”

Related Stories
boook svgChina Shows Off Its Version Of The "Mother Of All Bombs"
boook svgCan't Afford A Hearing Aid? Your AirPods Might Do Just Fine Instead
boook svgElon Musk Turns Off "Bloatware" Services And Now Twitter Users Cannot Log In

All of this follows an unbelievably chaotic week at Twitter. The company has seen huge amounts of staff being sacked with little-to-no notice and many others jumping ship amid the turmoil. Among the latest big is Yoel Roth, former head of trust and safety, who updated his profile to indicate that he had left.

Advertisement

The platform has also been swamped with verified users changing their names and impersonating Musk. Comedian Kathy Griffin was even suspended for doing so, despite Musk's previous assurance that "comedy is now legal on Twitter".

Twitter also underwent a major U-turn on its blue tick verification system, bringing in a new “official” verification badge, before removing it within a day. 

Stay tuned – the drama is undoubtedly set to continue. 

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • Elon Musk,

  • internet,

  • social media,

  • twitter,

  • business,

  • musk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

China Shows Off Its Version Of The "Mother Of All Bombs"Two thermobaric bombs being launched from the ground.
technologyTechnology

China Shows Off Its Version Of The "Mother Of All Bombs"

clockNov 15 2022
Can't Afford A Hearing Aid? Your AirPods Might Do Just Fine InsteadAirpods Pro on a pink background
technologyTechnology

Can't Afford A Hearing Aid? Your AirPods Might Do Just Fine Instead

clockNov 15 2022
Elon Musk Turns Off "Bloatware" Services And Now Twitter Users Cannot Log InAn illustration of Elon Musk.
technologyTechnology

Elon Musk Turns Off "Bloatware" Services And Now Twitter Users Cannot Log In

clockNov 15 2022