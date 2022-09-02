Murderous AI Robots' Lab Rampage Conspiracy Theory Has Been Dredged Up Again

A journalist’s account of a conversation with a “whistleblower” who allegedly holds information on a lab-based massacre is currently doing the rounds on The Internet. While murderous artificial intelligence (AI) robots rising and rebelling make for great movies, there is no basis in fact for the recent allegations.

The report comes from journalist and conspiracy theorist Linda Moulton Howe who delivered the dramatic tale at the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles, reports Indy100. Interestingly, the video isn’t even new having been recorded back in February 2017, but after being shared on social media it’s gone viral in 2022.

The conspiracy theory goes that there’s been a cover-up of an attack on lab workers by AI robots, in which 29 people died. Despite having apparently been dismantled, one of the robots was able to self-assemble after connecting to a satellite and learning how to make itself “even more strongly than before”.

“This is serious s*** Linda,” Howe recalls the whistleblower telling here. “But you’re never going to hear about this in [the news].”

With much of Howe’s statement being baseless in fact, that latter part has certainly been proven to be untrue in that several outlets have reported on the story. Fortunately, mostly to point out the fact that it should not be taken seriously.

Should you find yourself caught in the headlights of a friend recounting Howe’s tale of terror and expressing how we should all be afraid, the first issue of our monthly digest has a handy guide on How To Talk To A Conspiracy Theorist (page 5). As IFLScience writer James Felton explained, people are often drawn to conspiracy theories when they feel like they lack control over their own lives.

High levels of anxiety and depression are also associated with belief in conspiracies, which in the face of the climate crisis, civil unrest, and more infectious diseases than you can shake a stick at, it’s easy to see why people may be drawn to a robot uprising. Hey, at least it would be a novel entry for Doomsday Bingo.