"Megalodon Vs T. Rex: Who Would Win In A Fight?"

Megalodon Vs T. Rex: Who Would Win In A Fight?

Happy "The Meg 2" Day to those who celebrate.

guest author image

Creative Team

Guest Author

T. rex vs megalodon: One lived 66 million years ago on land and the other died out 3 million years ago and lived in the sea, but who cares!

One lived 66 million years ago on land and the other died out 3 million years ago and lived in the sea, but who cares! 

Image credit: Antonio Viesa/Warpaint/Shutterstock.com, edited by IFLScience 

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, a strong contender for the most ridiculous (and anticipated) monster movie of the summer has arrived: The Meg 2. Without being too spoilery (since it appears in the trailer), the movie appears to feature a T. rex and megalodon in an extremely unlikely showdown given they lived tens of millions of years apart. But since this also looks like the greatest creature feature since Cocaine Bear, we've decided historical accuracy be damned, let them fight. Who is your money on to win?

Credit: BRIGHT SIDE

nature

