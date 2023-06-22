Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Finally Agree To Fight Each Other In A Cage

The current and former CEOs of two major social media companies – Meta and Twitter respectively – have agreed to fight each other in a cage.

Yesterday, Elon Musk responded to rumors that Facebook is creating a Twitter-like platform.

A Twitter user warned Musk that Zuckerberg is trained in martial arts, to which Musk responded – likely in jest – that he would be up for a fight.

So far, so stupid – but then 39-year-old Zuckerberg, who has won medals in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, posted to Instagram asking for Musk to send a location for the match.

Musk responded to the post that "if this is for real, I will do it". Unfortunately for Musk, and fortunately for anyone who wants to see two tech billionaires wail on each other, Zuckerberg's invitation is serious about the invitation, as confirmed by The Verge editor Alex Heath.

A lot of people are rooting for the cage.

Musk has since replied to Heath, naming the Vegas Octagon as his preferred venue. However, it's not altogether too clear whether he will go ahead with it, as he acknowledges he is perhaps not in great physical condition.

"I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air," he wrote in one tweet. "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," he added in another.

Musk, 51, is not without fight experience, according to previous interviews with the tech billionaire in which he said he had had fights growing up in South Africa.

“I’ve been in real hard-core street fights,” Musk told the Full Send podcast. “I got beaten up real badly in a few of them, actually.”

Musk claimed that people stopped trying to beat him up "because it didn’t work out well for them," adding "they tried, and I knocked a guy out."

We may soon see if those same moves work on a Brazilian jiu-jitsu-trained man 16 years his junior.