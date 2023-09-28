Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Japan's "Moon Sniper" Snaps A Half-Earth From 100,000 Miles Away"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Japan's "Moon Sniper" Snaps A Half-Earth From 100,000 Miles Away

Japan's "Moon Sniper" mission has sent has sent back an eerie photo of the Earth.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share49Shares
Earth shot in black and white from space. Half in day, half in night.

A view we don't get too often.

Image credit: JAXA/SLIM.

Japan's "Moon Sniper" mission has sent back an eerie photo of the Earth, testing the cameras that will help the lander with an ambitious landing on the lunar surface.

Usually, when probes land on the Moon, the missions behind them are attempting to land in a zone that is kilometers wide. Earlier this month, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) probe, aimed at narrowing that down significantly and landing with an accuracy within 100 meters (328 feet).

Advertisement

"The big objective of SLIM is to prove the high-accuracy landing," JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa said in a press conference as reported by Reuters, "to achieve 'landing where we want' on the lunar surface, rather than 'landing where we can'."

Ahead of the landing, SLIM took a photo of Earth from approximately 100,000 kilometers (62,137 miles) away to confirm the camera was working correctly.

JAXA has not announced when the attempted landing will take place, though it will take around 3-4 months to arrive at the Moon from Earth.

Advertisement

[H/T: Space.com]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • space,

  • moon,

  • JAXA,

  • Astronomy,

  • lunar lander

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Heavy Star Underwent Dramatic Weight Loss Before Going SupernovaA bright white explosion is seen interacting with a red glowing plasma that surrounds it like a donut.
spaceAstronomy

Heavy Star Underwent Dramatic Weight Loss Before Going Supernova

clock10 hours ago
share60
Wobbling Jet Provides First Confirmation Black Holes SpinA misalignment between the axis of spin of M87's black hole and its accretion disk's rotation axis leads to precession in the direction of its jet
spaceAstronomy

Wobbling Jet Provides First Confirmation Black Holes Spin

clock11 hours ago
comments1
share110
Milky Way Weighs Less Than We Thought – And It's Missing Dark MatterSilhouettes of three people standing together holding hands against the Milky Way in the mountains.
spaceAstronomy

Milky Way Weighs Less Than We Thought – And It's Missing Dark Matter

clock11 hours ago
share58