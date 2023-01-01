James Rodrigues email

James is a graphic designer, video editor, hand lettering artist, and pop culture enthusiast. He graduated from the graphic design program at Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario in 2015. He continues to educate himself in creative fields like video production and UX design. His interest in typography led to a passion for learning calligraphy and hand lettering. When he’s not busy designing, you can find James gaming, cooking, or geeking out to what’s trending in pop culture.