Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"It Turns Out The "Grandmother Rule" Of Washing Your Body Is Correct"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

It Turns Out The "Grandmother Rule" Of Washing Your Body Is Correct

If you want to stay healthy, listen to grandma.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share43Shares
Shower head with wet glass

Now do behind your ears for goodness' sake.

Image Credit: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock.com

Scientists have investigated what they call "The Grandmother Hypothesis" when it comes to washing your skin, finding that people tend to miss several key areas, and their microbiome is less healthy as a result.

The team from the George Washington University Computational Biology Institute was investigating the skin microbiome – that is, the community of microorganisms living on people's skin – of healthy individuals, with a particular focus on variations across skin areas, such as between the arms and those neglected areas of washing like the navel and behind the ears.

Advertisement

Keith Crandall, Director of the Computational Biology Institute and professor of biostatistics and bioinformatics at George Washington University said in a statement that his grandmother had always told him to “scrub behind the ears, between the toes and in the belly button". He speculated that these areas may harbor different types of bacteria to other areas of the body, due to neglect during washing.

In the study, 129 graduate and undergraduate students collected samples from their calves and forearms, behind their ears, between their toes and in their navels. These same students were taught to sequence the DNA in these skin samples, comparing the oily, neglected areas to the samples taken from dry, cleaner areas.

Sure enough, Crandall's grandma and Crandall were right; areas that were more regularly cleaned had a much more diverse microbiome, containing a potentially healthier collection of microbes than the neglected areas. 

"Dry skin regions (forearms and calves) were more even, richer, and functionally distinct than sebaceous (behind ears) and moist (belly button and between toes) regions," the team wrote in their study, adding that there were no significant differences found across genders, ages, and ethnicities. "Within skin regions, bacterial alpha- and beta-diversity also varied significantly for some of the years compared, suggesting that skin bacterial stability may be region and subject dependent."

Advertisement

Your skin microbiome is made up of microbes that are helpful and harmful to you. When the balance shifts towards harmful microbes it can result in diseases such as eczema or acne, Crandall said. However, the relationship between microbiome health and human health is still very much an area in need of investigation, with this study serving as a reference point for healthy microbiomes in adults.

The study is published in Frontiers in Microbiology.

An earlier version of this article was published in November 2023.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Health and Medicine

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

The Color Or The Fruit: Which Word "Orange" Came First?Oranges growing a tree with a blue sky background, Florida.
humansHumans

The Color Or The Fruit: Which Word "Orange" Came First?

clock40 minutes ago
The Man Who Won The Lottery 14 Times Using Incredibly Basic MathRaining cash
humansHumans

The Man Who Won The Lottery 14 Times Using Incredibly Basic Math

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share160
How Come The Leaning Tower of Pisa Hasn't Toppled Over?The leaning tower of Pisa in Italy with groups of tourist around the historic monument.P attraction
humansHumans

How Come The Leaning Tower of Pisa Hasn't Toppled Over?

clock23 hours ago
share120