Is Scorpion Venom The Most Expensive Liquid In The World? Find Out In Issue 4 Of CURIOUS - Out Now

Join us as we put curious questions to top experts, share excerpts from the latest science books, and tackle some of the most challenging topics across science.

In This Issue...

OUR COVER STORY

Is Scorpion Venom Really The Most Expensive Liquid In The World?

As Rachael Funnell finds out, while a minute amount of venom can fetch a pretty serious penny, don't expect to make your millions from it.

DEEP DIVE

Does Our Sporting Future Lie Beyond Earth's Atmosphere?

That is the question Stephen Luntz explores as we look to the future of entertainment off-world and even the logistics of microgravity sports.

WE HAVE QUESTIONS

Can You Really Be Allergic To The Sun?

The short answer is yes. In this interview, Katy Evans spoke to leading sun allergy expert Dr Robert Sarkany who delved deep into the many ways the Sun, despite giving us life, can also not be our friend.

WHERE ON EARTH

Take a serene dive into the sacred cenotes of the Yucatán Peninsula that lay hidden beneath Mexico's surface.

EXCLUSIVE: MEET THE AUTHOR

Scientist, professor, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and contributing author to Greta Thunberg's new The Climate Book, Johan Rockström tells us why he's still optimistic it's not too late to save the planet.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Read Issue 4 of IFLScience's Free Digital Magazine CURIOUS Right Here

Issue 5 drops on November 27

