Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"India's Moon Rover Snaps Picture Of Lander At The Lunar South Pole"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

India's Moon Rover Snaps Picture Of Lander At The Lunar South Pole

The mission has already hit the jackpot of discoveries.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share210Shares
The Vikram lander at the lunar south pole.

The Vikram lander in all its glory.

Image credit: ISRO.

Last week, the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover successfully touched down on the lunar surface, making India the fourth nation on Earth to land successfully on the Moon, and the first to land near the south pole. 

The mission, aimed at examining the composition of the lunar soil, has already achieved another first; measuring the temperature at this previously unexplored region. Since then, it has hit the jackpot in its scientific activities, analyzing the composition of the surface of the Moon. 

Advertisement

During this busy time, the rover still managed to capture a photo of the Vikram Lander that brought it to the Moon.

boook svg

Related Stories

The Sun Has Launched A Massive Plasma Attack On Marsarrow
India Set To Launch Mission To Sun, Days After Historic Moon Landingarrow
New Form Of Oxygen Observed By Scientists For The First Timearrow

The rover has so far detected sulfur, aluminum, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen. Sulfur is of particular interest to space-going nations, as it could potentially be used to make concrete.

The rover will continue its work to confirm these results. It has a planned working life of 14 days, though the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hopes that it will continue to work beyond this. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • moon,

  • ISRO,

  • Astronomy,

  • india lunar landing,

  • lunar south pole,

  • Chandrayaan-3

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Sun Has Launched A Massive Plasma Attack On MarsThe flare on the left side of the Sun caused a coronal mass ejection that will come nowhere near Earth, but is headed for Mars
spaceAstronomy

The Sun Has Launched A Massive Plasma Attack On Mars

clock53 minutes ago
comments1
share22
India Set To Launch Mission To Sun, Days After Historic Moon LandingAn image capture by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory showing the Sun’s outermost atmospheric layer – the corona.
spaceSpace and Physics

India Set To Launch Mission To Sun, Days After Historic Moon Landing

clock1 hour ago
New Form Of Oxygen Observed By Scientists For The First TimeA vial of ultrapure oxygen with a purple glow.
spacephysics

New Form Of Oxygen Observed By Scientists For The First Time

clock2 hours ago
comments1