IFLScience The Big Questions: Is Math The Greatest Subject In The World?

The subject underpins every aspect of modern life and yet it is far from universally appreciated.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

clockOct 21 2022, 07:00 UTC
Math – you either love it or hate it. Mathematician Professor Nira Chamberlain makes the case for why it’s the greatest subject of all. Image credit: © IFLScience
In school, math is one of those polarizing subjects that people either love or hate. For each person complaining they will never use Pythagoras theorem outside of class, there is somebody else pointing out that math is actually about learning skills like problem-solving. In this episode, host Dr Alfredo Carpineti asks a controversial Big Question: "Is math the greatest subject in the world?" To make the case is British mathematician Professor Nira Chamberlain, listed by the Science Council as “one of the UK’s top 100 scientists”. His reasoning should get even the biggest math skeptics on board.  

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.



