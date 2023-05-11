Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Humpback Whales Filmed Scrubbing Themselves In A Sandy Spa For First Time

A delightful whale scrub-a-dub-dub.

guest author image

Creative Team

Guest Author

clockPublished
share6Shares
A camera is attached to the back of a humback whale so as it dips to the sandy sea floor and rolls around in the sand to scrub its skin you spin along with the camera

Humpback whales have been filmed rolling around in the sand of shallow bays to give their skin a good scrub. 

Image credit: Olaf Meynecke 

To remove dead skin cells from their considerable bodies, humpback whales have been filmed scrubbing themselves in a sandy spa. Although this is not the first time this behavior has been suggested, this is the first time researchers have filmed them underwater rolling around in the sand on the sea bed.

In these shallow bay areas, the humpbacks give themselves something of an exfoliation treatment, using the fine sand to remove barnacles and ectoparasites. Thanks to suction cup cameras, you can now have a whale-back view of what a cetacean spa looks like.

Advertisement

The whales were recorded carrying out this behavior in Gold Coast Bay in southeast Queensland, Australia. The team suggests in a new paper that the whales are specifically selecting suitable areas for this purpose while on their journeys south to cooler waters as part of their migration.

Related Stories
boook svgMassive Rhinoceros-Like “Thunder Beasts” Evolved Huge Body Sizes To Survive
boook svgIf You're A Mosquito Magnet This Scented Soap Could Help You
boook svgHuge Areas Of Underwater Forests Are Overlooked And Under Threat

The study was published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • humpback whales

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Massive Rhinoceros-Like “Thunder Beasts” Evolved Huge Body Sizes To SurviveDespite appearing to be a photo taken on safari in the 1800s, this is actually a model of a group of Titanotheres, now known as Brontotheres, at the Field Museum of Natural History, Chicago.
natureanimals

Massive Rhinoceros-Like “Thunder Beasts” Evolved Huge Body Sizes To Survive

clockMay 11 2023
If You're A Mosquito Magnet This Scented Soap Could Help Youmosquito bite
natureanimals

If You're A Mosquito Magnet This Scented Soap Could Help You

clockMay 11 2023
share21
Huge Areas Of Underwater Forests Are Overlooked And Under ThreatSpilt photo showing a kelp forest under water and the edge of the shore and mountains behind above the water
natureenvironment

Huge Areas Of Underwater Forests Are Overlooked And Under Threat

clockMay 10 2023
share91