Huge New WhatsApp Update Brings Much-Wanted Feature

Communities helps connect lots of groups together.

Jack Dunhill

clockNov 3 2022, 14:57 UTC
whatsapp
The update will make it a lot easier to send announcements. Image credit: Ink Drop/Shutterstock.com

WhatsApp has had a major update with the ability to bring multiple groups into a larger community, allowing for individual discussions to be had within groups but updates to be shared with ease across every group at once.  

Meta claim they have made the communities feature with neighborhoods and schools in mind; so, a school could have a parents, teachers, and students group, but updates could be sent to all groups within the community with just a touch of a button. 

Admins of the community will be able to send announcements and have more control over the groups. 

"With Communities, we're aiming to raise the bar for how organizations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else. The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages – and we think they deserve the higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp said in a statement

The feature is purely optional, so you can still keep your terrible memes away from the wider community – but should you want to join your local school district, we’re sure they’d love them too.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jack Dunhill

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

