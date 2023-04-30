Advertisement

How To See Impossible Colors. Find Out In Issue 10 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Is “Twin Telepathy real? Why do geologists lick rocks? All this and more exclusively in the latest issue of our free e-magazine.

“Imaginary” colors are real and there is a way for you to see them. Find out how in IFLScience's free magazine CURIOUS. Image credit: © IFLScience

Issue 10 (May 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY: How To See Impossible Colors?

“Imaginary” colors are real and there is a way for you to see them. 

DEEP DIVE: Is "Twin Telepathy Real?

Is there any truth to the "twin thing"?   

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: Why Do Geologists Lick Rocks?

There's no other scientific field where it's recommended to lick your subject.

WHERE ON EARTH: The Chocolate Hills Of Bohol Island

Mysterious cones dot the horizon of Bohol Island in the Philipines, their appearance changing with the seasons, giving them their delicious-sounding name.  

Exclusive: Meet Author Dr Jonathan Kennedy and read an excerpt from his new book Pathogenesis: How Germs Made History

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

Issue 11 (June 2023) drops on May 28 so subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered directly to your inbox at the end of each month.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.

