How To See Impossible Colors. Find Out In Issue 10 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Issue 10 (May 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY: How To See Impossible Colors?

“Imaginary” colors are real and there is a way for you to see them.

DEEP DIVE: Is "Twin Telepathy Real?

Is there any truth to the "twin thing"?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: Why Do Geologists Lick Rocks?

There's no other scientific field where it's recommended to lick your subject.

WHERE ON EARTH: The Chocolate Hills Of Bohol Island

Mysterious cones dot the horizon of Bohol Island in the Philipines, their appearance changing with the seasons, giving them their delicious-sounding name.

Exclusive: Meet Author Dr Jonathan Kennedy and read an excerpt from his new book Pathogenesis: How Germs Made History

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

