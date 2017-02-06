Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Helium Not Such A Noble Gas After All, As Scientists Form Stable Compound

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Helium Not Such A Noble Gas After All, As Scientists Form Stable Compound

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Helium Not Such A Noble Gas After All, As Scientists Form Stable Compound

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Sodium-helium compound

A model of the first helium compound. The purple balls are sodium atoms, the green cubes are helium and the red regions represent voids containing electron pairs pushed aside by the helium. Artem R Oganov

One of the first things everyone is taught in chemistry class has turned out to have an exception, the creation of helium-sodium compounds proves helium isn't truly noble. Noble gasses got their name because they were thought not to mix with the other elements, forming no compounds. Nevertheless, we have known since the 1960s that the heavier noble gasses will, under sufficient pressure, form stable compounds, but helium has always remained aloof. Until now.

Helium is the second most common element in the universe. It makes up a large proportion of stars and gas giants, making its behavior important. That behavior has always seemed simple. Metastable compounds of helium have been made, along with what are known as van der Waals compounds, but neither are considered true stable compounds, either because they don't last, or the helium atoms barely affect the electrons of the other atoms.

Advertisement

Yet a team led by Professor Artem Oganov of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, Moscow, conducted computer modeling that suggested at least two helium compounds are possible. Na2He and Na2HeO. A team from China, Russia, and the United States came together to see if they could make the first of these, using a diamond anvil to apply more than a million times atmospheric pressure.

They announced their success in the journal Nature Chemistry, showing that not only can helium and sodium atoms be forced to combine, but above 113 billion Pascals of pressure the combination is stable, something the authors expect will still be the case at pressures up to 10 times greater.

"The compound that we discovered is very peculiar: helium atoms do not actually form any chemical bonds, yet their presence fundamentally changes chemical interactions between sodium atoms, forces electrons to localize inside cubic voids of the structure and makes this material insulating," said first author Xiao Dong of Nankai University in a statement

Sodium on its own has what is called an “electron gas” with outer electrons freed from their atoms to move independently. The presence of the helium atoms pushes electrons away, creating an ionic crystal resembling salts.

Advertisement

Phenomenal forces exist towards the centers of giant planets. With abundant helium and significant amounts of sodium, it is possible that helium-neon compounds are formed, altering the chemistry deep within the planets in ways we do not yet understand.

The team tried modeling other possible combinations of helium and light elements, but only those that involved sodium appeared stable. They have yet to make Na2HeO, but they expect that not only can it exist, but it will be stable at pressures somewhat lower than that of Na2He.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • helium,

  • sodium,

  • compound,

  • noble gas

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Life Could Spread Across The Galaxy On Cosmic Dust, Wild New Paper SuggestsA tardigrade floating in space.
spaceSpace and Physics

Life Could Spread Across The Galaxy On Cosmic Dust, Wild New Paper Suggests

clock19 hours ago
share490
Brightest Object In The Known Universe Is A Black Hole On Sun-A-Day DietThe most luminous object in the universe is hard to depict, but we know there is a black hole at the center and an accretion disk 7 light years wide
spaceAstronomy

Brightest Object In The Known Universe Is A Black Hole On Sun-A-Day Diet

clock20 hours ago
comments1
share150
Astronomers Narrow Down Where "Planet Nine" Could Be HidingAn artist's impression of Planet Nine.
spaceSpace and Physics

Astronomers Narrow Down Where "Planet Nine" Could Be Hiding

clock23 hours ago
comments1
share240