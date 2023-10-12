Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Ham Radio Amateurs Will Help NASA Study The Ionosphere During The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Ham Radio Amateurs Will Help NASA Study The Ionosphere During The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse

The eclipse gives us a unique opportunity to study our ionosphere. All we need is ham radios.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

The Moon passing in front of the Sun, with part of the outer edge of the Sun still visible behind it.

A "ring of fire" eclipse in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia.

Image credit: Matt Starling Photography/Shutterstock.com.

Solar eclipses, while fun to gawp at and/or cower from in fear of the sun-eating god depending on what century you're from, are incredibly useful for scientists.

During the 2024 total solar eclipse in North America, NASA will use the opportunity to photograph the Sun's corona from a high altitude and view sunspots as the Moon passes across the face, blocking out competing light. If you can't wait that long for some eclipse-based science, amateur scientists with ham radios are conducting an experiment on Saturday, October 14, 2023, during the Ring of Fire eclipse.

Advertisement

So why radios? Well, they're a good way to look at the activity of the ionosphere. Between 80 and 643 kilometers (50-400 miles) above the Earth, particles in the Earth's atmosphere are bombarded with Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) and X-ray solar radiation, ionizing them. The ionosphere grows and shrinks (on your side of the planet) depending on the time of day. At night, the layer reflects long-wave radio signals (known as "skywave" propagation) to a much greater degree than during the day, allowing the signal to be carried for hundreds of miles further than during the day. 

It's something regulators have to take into account, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires long-wave radio broadcasters to lower their power at night "in recognition of the physical laws that govern AM radio propagation", and shut down if they are unable to do so. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Fly Across Mars's "Labyrinth Of Night" In Incredible 3D Reconstructionarrow
“Starquakes” On Neutron Stars Could Be Source Of Mysterious Fast Radio Burstsarrow
Dark Universe Observatory’s Troubles Created Some Pretty Cool Space Artarrow

That's what we know, but there's still an awful lot to learn about the ionosphere, which fluctuates, moves, expands, and contracts. Changes to the ionosphere can affect navigation and communication systems, making research into it important. 

Advertisement

During the eclipse, where darkness falls suddenly (and on a limited, moving area), a team of amateur ham radio operators led by Nathaniel Frissell, assistant professor of physics and electrical engineering at the University of Scranton, will attempt to make as many radio contacts as possible with operators across the world. By measuring the strength, location, and distance, it's possible to learn a lot about the ionosphere through it.

“These are the last solar eclipses to traverse the continental United States until 2044, and are therefore important, time-sensitive, information rich opportunities for running unique and ‘controlled’ ionospheric experiments,” Frissell said in a statement. “This project takes advantage of the unprecedented opportunity to study the ionospheric impacts of the 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses and the daily ionospheric variability associated with dawn/dusk transitions.”

Ham radio operators can look into joining the project on the HamSCI project website. The study will also take place throughout 2023 and 2024, including the 2024 total eclipse.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • eclipse,

  • ionosphere,

  • Astronomy,

  • radio,

  • ring of fire,

  • total eclipse,

  • ham radio

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Fly Across Mars's "Labyrinth Of Night" In Incredible 3D ReconstructionA wide valley is seen among plateus in this 3D reconstruction
spaceAstronomy

Fly Across Mars's "Labyrinth Of Night" In Incredible 3D Reconstruction

clock1 hour ago
“Starquakes” On Neutron Stars Could Be Source Of Mysterious Fast Radio BurstsAn illustration of a magnetar, a type of neutron star, where a gaseous blue ball in the center has two white jets flinging out either side, known as fast radio bursts
spaceAstronomy

“Starquakes” On Neutron Stars Could Be Source Of Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts

clock2 hours ago
Dark Universe Observatory’s Troubles Created Some Pretty Cool Space Artbright curvy lines were created in images from Euclid as the telescope moved about.
spaceAstronomy

Dark Universe Observatory’s Troubles Created Some Pretty Cool Space Art

clock2 hours ago