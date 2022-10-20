Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Halley’s Comet Should Give Us The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year Tonight

The Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight and tomorrow with no pesky full Moon to get in the way.

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

clockOct 20 2022, 14:59 UTC
Halley's comet NASA
Halley's Comet, last seen in the skies in 1986, won't return until 2061 but you can see its trail burn up in the atmosphere as shooting stars tonight. Image credit: NASA

Right now, Earth is passing through the cloud of dust and debris trailing probably the most famous comet of them all, Halley’s Comet. These cosmic explosions that light up the night sky at this time of year are the Orionids meteor shower and this year it’s peaking tonight and in the early hours of tomorrow.

So far this year, good meteor showers have been thin on the ground due to the unfortunate timing of showers and full Moons, which tend to outshine anything in their vicinity including celestial sparkles whizzing across the night sky. The Orionids however, are peaking well after October’s full Moon, meaning dark skies should offer up 10-40 shooting stars an hour.

Advertisement

Meteors are known as shooting stars due to the flashes of light caused by the pieces of dust and rock – some as small as a grain of sand – burning up in the atmosphere as Earth moves through a comet's tail. Meteor peaks are when we move through the greatest number of particles in a comet stream, creating the lightest, brightest, and most abundant shooting stars.

Although meteor showers are named for the constellation they seem to radiate from – in this case Orion – in reality, they appear from all directions in the sky so you don't need to look in any particular direction – just up. 

Related Stories
boook svgHubble Spots Unexpected Twin Tails In New DART Asteroid Impact Image
boook svgWhy There Are No Green Stars
boook svgIncredible Time-Lapse Reveals A Decade In The Life Of The Entire Night Sky

However, Orion the Hunter is also one of the most easily spotted constellations, just look for Orion's belt, the three medium-bright stars in a short, straight row that make up the mid-section of the Hunter.

Orion the Hunter is one of the easiest constellations to spot thanks to his three-star belt. Image credit: Ad_hominem/Shutterstock.com
Orion the Hunter is one of the easiest constellations to spot thanks to his three-star belt. Image credit: Ad_hominem/Shutterstock.com


Ask anyone to name a comet and they will most likely offer up Halley’s Comet. The comet has been observed many times throughout history (it's even in the Bayeux Tapestry), although it took us a while to realize it was the same object. 

1P/Halley, as it is formally known, is famous because it marked the first time astronomers realized comets could be repeat visitors in our night skies. Its elliptical orbit takes it from beyond Neptune to even closer to the Sun than Venus's orbit, and takes around 75 years to complete. The next passage closest to the Sun will be in mid-2061.

Most comets are associated with one shower but Halley’s comet actually has two. The Eta Aquariids in May are believed to have originated from the comet even though they have separated from the comet’s path in the last few hundred years. 

Advertisement

The Orionids are one of the few meteor showers that are equally visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The best way to see the Orionids is with the naked eye (as binoculars reduce your field of view) and the best time is just before sunrise. If you prefer sleeping in, look east after midnight and look for Orion low in the sky.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Meteor shower,

  • Astronomy,

  • shooting stars,

  • Halley's comet

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

Hubble Spots Unexpected Twin Tails In New DART Asteroid Impact ImageLook closely and you'll see two faint tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. Image credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Jian-Yang Li (PSI)/ Processed by Joseph DePasquale
spaceAstronomy

Hubble Spots Unexpected Twin Tails In New DART Asteroid Impact Image

clockOct 20 2022
Why There Are No Green StarsNGC 4755 is known as the Jewel Box for the brightly colored stars it contains, but none of them are green. Image Credit: ESO/Y. Beletsky - ESO
spaceAstronomy

Why There Are No Green Stars

clockOct 20 2022
Incredible Time-Lapse Reveals A Decade In The Life Of The Entire Night SkyA mosaic composed of images covering the entire sky, taken by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) as part of WISE’s 2012 All-Sky Data Release. The wide fields allow, WISE to search for faint objects, like distant galaxies, or survey groups of cosmic objects. Repeated imaging over time has allowed us to view the subsequent changes
spaceAstronomy

Incredible Time-Lapse Reveals A Decade In The Life Of The Entire Night Sky

clockOct 20 2022