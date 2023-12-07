Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Gemini: Google's Answer To ChatGPT Looks Pretty Mindblowing"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Gemini: Google's Answer To ChatGPT Looks Pretty Mindblowing

Google says their new AI model outperforms ChatGPT in most tests.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments1Comment
Photo of Out of Focus IT Technician Turning on Data Server.

Gemini can "efficiently run on everything from data centers to mobile devices," says Google.

Image credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Google has released its new artificial intelligence (AI) model set to rival ChatGPT – and it looks pretty damn impressive. 

Called Gemini, the model was developed by Google DeepMind, whose CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis describes it in a blog post as “the most capable and general model we’ve ever built.”

Advertisement

Gemini will power Google’s AI chatbot Bard, which had a rocky release earlier this year when its promotional video featured some embarrassing errors.

The AI is capable of more than simplifying responding to questions in text form. It’s ingrained with reasoning skills, as well as knowledge and information on worldly topics. Furthermore, the model is designed to be “multimodal”, meaning it can simultaneously process text, audio, images, video, and computer code. 

For instance, if you showed it a video of you drawing a car, it would be able to quickly recognize what you’re up to and essentially say “yep, that’s a car.” You could then draw another car and ask the model which one would theoretically move faster based on its design and aerodynamics. 

A bunch of other examples of Gemini's intelligence can be seen in the demo videos below. 

Advertisement

Gemini was tested on its problem-solving abilities and knowledge in 57 subject areas – including math, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics – and was found to outperform human experts. Google also said Gemini performed at a higher level than other “state-of-the-art” AI models (such as ChatGPT-4) on 30 out of 32 benchmark tests assessing reasoning and image understanding.

The first version, Gemini 1.0, comes in three different sizes – Ultra, Pro, and Nano – which will be used depending on the needs of the program and user. For instance, Ultra will be the most mighty, but it will be unnecessarily powerful for most day-to-day needs. 

Advertisement

Bard will start using a version of Gemini Pro from today and Google plans to integrate other forms of the new AI system across other products like Search, Ads, and Chrome over the coming months. Some of the demonstrations seen in this article won't be accessible to most mortals for the time being, but they will eventually be made available to everyone, in theory. 

Google’s announcement was keen to stress that Gemini has been created with responsibility and safety in mind. The recent rush of AI technology has left many people, including industry leaders and scientists, concerned that we might be opening Pandora’s Box by creating a system so powerful it could run amok. 

While unveiling Gemini and its omnipotent skills, Google attempted to allay some of those fears.

“At each stage of development, we’re considering potential risks and working to test and mitigate them,” Google said in the blog post.

Advertisement

“Gemini has the most comprehensive safety evaluations of any Google AI model to date, including for bias and toxicity [...] We’ll continue partnering with researchers, governments and civil society groups around the world as we develop Gemini.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • AI,

  • Google DeepMind,

  • artifical intelligence,

  • chatbots,

  • ChatGPT

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Woman Carries A Concealed Gun In During An MRI Scan. The Inevitable HappensA patient inside an MRI machine.
technologyTechnology

Woman Carries A Concealed Gun In During An MRI Scan. The Inevitable Happens

clock2 hours ago
You Can Store Message In DNA With This $1,000 CardBiomemory Cards that can store messages and info in DNA
technologyfuture

You Can Store Message In DNA With This $1,000 Card

clock23 hours ago
comments1
share44
World's Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Opens In JapanThe photo show a bit cylindical structure with many pipes withing a hangar. Sevealr plaftorms are located around it
technologyTechnology

World's Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Opens In Japan

clock6 days ago
comments10
share260