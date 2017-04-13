Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

First "Space Protest" Takes Aim At President Trump

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

First "Space Protest" Takes Aim At President Trump

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

First "Space Protest" Takes Aim At President Trump

author

Robin Andrews

author

Robin Andrews

Science & Policy Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science & Policy Writer

"From out there... international politics look so petty." ASAN via YouTube

Sending things to space on a weather balloon is a relatively easy thing to do. From pies and logos, to toy frogs and videogames, you name it, it’s seen the curvature of the planet and drifted into that thin blue line that protects us from the harsh conditions of deepest, darkest space.

The Autonomous Space Agency Network (ASAN), a bunch of people pretty keen on sending things into space, have perhaps trumped them all with the world’s first “space protest”. Launching their own inflatable exploration unit, a group of sneaky individuals attached a tweet of theirs to it that read: “@realDonaldTrump: LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A BITCH.”

Advertisement

The balloon and its message managed to reach a height of 27.4 kilometers (around 90,000 feet) – which is very close to actually being in space – before the balloon popped and fell back to the surface. (Check out that curved horizon, flat-earthers!)

It was launched in solidarity with the upcoming March for Science, a protest against the US Commander-in-Chief that will take place in cities all over the world on April 22. It’s clearly a rebuke against the Trump administration’s historic levels of disdain for science and, we suspect, its profound levels of ignorance on climate change and environmentalism.

The world's first space protest. Autonomous Space Agency Network via YouTube

Space aficionados among you, however, will have spotted that this is the final line from a passage uttered by the late Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell. Shortly after he had safely returned to Earth from a visit to the Moon, he reflected on how seeing our pale blue dot from afar had given him something of an epiphany:

Advertisement

“You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it. From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty.

“You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say, ‘Look at that, you son of a bitch.’”

Scientific images like this, more than anything, make you appreciate the nearly unfathomable scale of the universe, and how we’re just extras in the grand symphony of the stars.

By shrinking us down to size and giving our egos a check, it makes us appreciate how lucky we are to be alive – and that we should embrace our brief time in the cosmos before we fade away, leaving the only home we’ve ever known in a good state for our descendants to inherit.

Advertisement

This, indeed, is what Mitchell felt, and it’s what the people behind the ASAN space protest felt. Science ultimately gives you humility and perspective – two things the President lacks more than anything else.

[H/T: Gizmodo]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • astronaut,

  • Apollo,

  • weather balloon,

  • President Trump,

  • space protest,

  • asan,

  • environmentlaism,

  • look at that you son of a bitch,

  • edgar mitchell,

  • thin blue line

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What Is Jupiter’s Great Blue Spot And What Color Is It Really?Some of Jupiter's clouds look blue in this enhanced image, but this is not the region known as the Great Blue Spot, that does not look blue at all.
spaceAstronomy

What Is Jupiter’s Great Blue Spot And What Color Is It Really?

clock2 hours ago
share1
NASA Is Looking For Its Next Astronauts – Could It Be You?The group of astronauts standing for a pose in their blue uniform
spaceAstronomy

NASA Is Looking For Its Next Astronauts – Could It Be You?

clock3 hours ago
share7
"Interstellar Alien Tech Meteor" Signal Was Actually Just... Vibrations Of Local TruckA Meteor glowing as it enters the Earth's atmosphere
spaceAstronomy

"Interstellar Alien Tech Meteor" Signal Was Actually Just... Vibrations Of Local Truck

clock5 hours ago
share29