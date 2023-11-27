Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Electricity Flows Like Liquid Through "Strange Metal" With Little Quantum Noise"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Electricity Flows Like Liquid Through "Strange Metal" With Little Quantum Noise

These observations could help explain other peculiar behaviors in unrelated materials.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

an abstract composition of blue, white, and teal waves

The flow of electricity in this material is truly a liquid flow.

Image credit: Maxim Studio/Shutterstock.com

Researchers have built nanowires with a precise 1:2:2 ratio of ytterbium, rhodium, and silicon (YbRh2Si2) in a peculiar phase of matter. This phase is called "strange metal", and true to its name the quantum material is exhibiting behaviors that have challenged expectations. One of these is that electricity in this material does not move as a discrete package.

In the cables you have around your house, in your devices, and across cities, electrons carry the electrical energy where it is being requested. But this transmission can happen with any charged particle, and sometimes with something that looks and behaves like a particle but is not: a quasiparticle. If something has a distinct charge and is moving through a conductor, electricity flows.

Advertisement

But measurements of this strange metal hint at more complex behavior. Quasiparticles carrying charge in solids produce something called shot noise. For the YbRh2Si2 nanowires, this noise is much lower than what is produced in gold nanowires, or the theoretical expectation for a system of quasiparticles. The team says that the electricity is moving in a fluid-like motion.

“The shot noise measurement is basically a way of seeing how granular the charge is as it goes through something,” corresponding author Doug Natelson, from Rice University, said in a statement.

boook svg

Related Stories

Amateur Astrophotographer Discovers New “Phantom Stinger” In Scorpio Constellation’s Tailarrow
It May Take 400,000 Years To Connect With Alien Civilizations, Scientists Sayarrow
Earth's Center Is 2 Years Younger Than Its Surface Because Of Time Dilationarrow

“The noise is greatly suppressed compared to ordinary wires. Maybe this is evidence that quasiparticles are not well-defined things or that they’re just not there, and charge moves in more complicated ways. We have to find the right vocabulary to talk about how charge can move collectively.”  

The behavior of this material, technically known as a heavy-fermion system, is likely to be found elsewhere. The researchers wonder if there are deeper connections in what electricity flow is like across a wide range of materials. They also question what possible consequences there are, and what applications could be developed if these more fundamental insights are uncovered.

Advertisement

“Sometimes, you kind of feel like nature is telling you something. This ‘strange metallicity’ shows up in many different physical systems, despite the fact that the microscopic, underlying physics is very different. In copper-oxide superconductors, for example, the microscopic physics is very, very different than in the heavy-fermion system we’re looking at,” Natelson said.

“They all seem to have this linear-in-temperature resistivity that’s characteristic of strange metals, and you have to wonder if there is something generic going on that is independent of whatever the microscopic building blocks are inside them.”

The study is published in the journal Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • electricity,

  • conductivity,

  • physics,

  • metals,

  • quantum material,

  • strange metal

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Amateur Astrophotographer Discovers New “Phantom Stinger” In Scorpio Constellation’s TailThe oxygen emission lines (blue) show the newly discovered Phantom Stinger Nebula, with background hydrogen emissions in red
spaceAstronomy

Amateur Astrophotographer Discovers New “Phantom Stinger” In Scorpio Constellation’s Tail

clock4 hours ago
It May Take 400,000 Years To Connect With Alien Civilizations, Scientists SayRadio telescope looking towards the heavens.
spaceAstronomy

It May Take 400,000 Years To Connect With Alien Civilizations, Scientists Say

clock2 days ago
comments1
share520
Earth's Center Is 2 Years Younger Than Its Surface Because Of Time DilationThe Earth, split open to show off its layers.
spaceSpace and Physics

Earth's Center Is 2 Years Younger Than Its Surface Because Of Time Dilation

clock2 days ago
comments2
share530