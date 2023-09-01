Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Eat What You Want, Still Lose Weight? Mouse Study Seems Too Good To Be True"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Eat What You Want, Still Lose Weight? Mouse Study Seems Too Good To Be True

Scientists may have found the brain's "weight switch".

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share35Shares
two mice eating a scone

Obese mice given an enzyme inhibitor lost weight without changing their diet.

Image credit: Paulpixs / Shutterstock.com

The brain’s weight switch may have been discovered in a new study that enabled obese mice to lose weight without changing their diet. If the same effects are seen in humans, it could give rise to a new therapy that enables people to regulate their weight without experiencing the hunger pangs and dietary restrictions associated with traditional weight-loss diets.

How our body processes food and generates energy centers around a part of the brain known as the lateral hypothalamic area (LHA), which we know sends signals to our body’s fat stores – more scientifically known as adipose tissues. Exactly how this conversation plays out has been unclear, but a new study aimed to find out by experimenting on mice.

Advertisement

They discovered that mice who were obese through diet exhibited a slowing in GABRA5-positive neurons in the LHA (that comes with the magic-trick shorthand, GABRA5LHA). These cells play a role in regulating the amount of fat we carry, so it figures that a slowing in their activity would lead to mice piling on the pounds.

The researchers then looked at what would happen if they used chemogenetic inhibition to further halt the activity of GABRA5 neurons using chemicals. In doing so, they observed further weight gain as adipose tissue in the mice began using less energy.

This inspired them to look for a way of inducing the reverse effect by activating GABRA5 neurons to act like a switch for body fat regulation. The LHA was again implicated here, as it contains another kind of brain cell called astrocytes that can act on GABRA5 neurons. This is because they can express an enzyme that releases gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which inhibits GABRA5 – which, as we have already established, increases body fat accumulation.

The key, it seemed, was stopping the enzyme produced by astrocytes that inhibits GABRA5, and that pesky enzyme is called monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B). As luck would have it, the biotech company Neurobiogen began working on such a drug in 2019: a selective and reversible MAO-B inhibitor known as KDS2010.

Advertisement

The drug is currently undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials, and was given to obese mice in this study to observe how it affected their weight. The results showed the mice could lose weight without reducing their food intake or cutting out fats.

“In summary, we identify GABRA5LHA as distinct GABAergic projecting and pacemaker-firing neurons that facilitate [energy expenditure] and suppress fat accumulation in [adipose tissues],” concluded the authors. “Our findings establish the GABRA5LHA as key players involved in the astrocyte-neuron interaction mediated by GABA in the hypothalamus of [an obese] mouse model. Our study raises promising molecular targets to combat obesity without compromising appetite.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Metabolism.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • obesity,

  • brain,

  • diet,

  • weight loss,

  • health

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

How The Skewered Brain Of Phineas Gage Changed Medical Science Foreverphineas gage
healthneuroscience

How The Skewered Brain Of Phineas Gage Changed Medical Science Forever

clock3 hours ago
share32
Sepsis Is As Common As Cancer, As Deadly As A Heart Attack: Do You Know The Signs?man lying ill on sofa with cold compress on forehead and table with water, medicines and thermometer
healthhealth

Sepsis Is As Common As Cancer, As Deadly As A Heart Attack: Do You Know The Signs?

clock7 hours ago
share13
Patients Have Better Outcomes When Female Surgeons OperatePhotograph of a female surgeon in the foreground smiling into camer, with other medical staff blurred in the background
healthHealth and Medicine

Patients Have Better Outcomes When Female Surgeons Operate

clockYesterday
comments2
share1.6k