Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Donut-Shaped Rock Found On Mars Might Not Be From Mars

According to SETI, the donut may not be from Mars.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share360Shares
A large, donut-like rock on the surface of Mars.

Raw images from the Perseverance Rover show the unusual rock.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/IRAP

From mysterious purple-coated rocks to formations that look a bit like a doorway, our trusty Martian robot pals have made some cool and sometimes strange findings over the years. 

Every now and then, they capture an image of a rock that looks completely out of place in the Martian landscape. This happened on Friday, when the Mars Perseverance rover snapped several images of a large, donut-shaped rock. 

Advertisement
A donut-shaped rock on Mars
Another raw image of the rock.
Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/IRAP


The rock looks somewhat out of place against the Martian landscape, and it's possible that that's because it isn't actually from Mars. According to the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute, the rock could be "a large meteorite alongside smaller pieces". 

Mars is the closest planet in the Solar System to the asteroid belt, and is regularly battered by stray rocks from it. As the atmosphere is only 1 percent as thick as Earth's, the rocks often pass through it without breaking up too much. In fact, NASA have even captured the sound of a meteoroid slamming into the planet.

boook svg

Related Stories

Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old Mysteryarrow
Hot As The Sun? People Are Still Confused About The Titan Implosionarrow
The Starlight Around An Early-Universe Quasar Seen For First Timearrow

Advertisement

More investigation is required to say for sure that the donut-rock is a meteorite, or whether it is a rock weathered in an unusual way. Mars Rovers have found meteorites and potential meteorites before, though that wouldn't make such a find (an alien rock on an alien planet) any less cool. 

In 2014, there was even another donut-rock mystery, after a small, delicious-looking rock appeared in front of the Opportunity rover in an area that had been photographed and shown to contain no such rock. It was determined by NASA that the rock had likely been knocked out of the rover's wheels, however, rather than confirming the existence of a Martian Homer Simpson.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • SETI,

  • Astronomy,

  • Martian rocks,

  • Perseverance

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old MysteryFermat's last theroem
spaceSpace and Physics

Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old Mystery

clockJun 28 2023
share1
Hot As The Sun? People Are Still Confused About The Titan ImplosionThe Sun, on a black background.
spaceSpace and Physics

Hot As The Sun? People Are Still Confused About The Titan Implosion

clockJun 28 2023
share54
The Starlight Around An Early-Universe Quasar Seen For First TimeImage taken with the JWST instrument NIRCam at the (near-infrared) wavelength of 3.6 microns of the quasar HSC J2236+0032. In the background, the full image, with the quasar in the center. Top inset: a close-up of the quasar and its galaxy; bottom: the same image with the quasar's light subtracted, so that the host galaxy becomes visible.
spaceAstronomy

The Starlight Around An Early-Universe Quasar Seen For First Time

clockJun 28 2023
share110