Does Technology Help Or Harm Grief? Find Out More In Issue 20 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Issue 20 (March 2024) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY: Does Technology Help Or Harm Grief?

Find out how technology is changing the way we process death.

DEEP DIVE: Is There Any Truth To Personality Tests?

Can personalities really be placed into neatly labeled boxes?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: How Do Sunken Cities End Up Underwater?

And how much history are we losing to the sea?

WHERE ON EARTH: Roaming Rocks Live In Romania

Famous for how they move, grow, and seemingly reproduce, curious herds of rocks can be found across Romania.

Exclusive: Meet Author Dr Jen Gunter and read an excerpt from her new book BLOOD: The Science, Medicine, and Mythology of Menstruation.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

