Advertisement

Space and Physics

A Deeper Look Into Galaxy Clusters

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockMar 13 2016, 21:06 UTC
373 A Deeper Look Into Galaxy Clusters
Frontier Fields galaxy cluster MACS J0416. X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/G. Ogrean et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA

Galaxies organize themselves in large and often dense groups called clusters. These structures are not only interesting for their size, but also because they allow us to understand how the entire universe has evolved through the ages.

Advertisement

For this reason, scientists launched Frontier Fields, a project to take long observations of six galaxy clusters using the Hubble Space Telescope. These observations are combined with other telescopes to produce the most advanced views of these giants we have ever seen.

In the latest images released by NASA, we get a multi-wavelength look at two of these Frontier Fields clusters: MACS J0416.1-2403 and MACS J0717.5+3745 (MACS J0416 and MACS J0717 for short). The images use Hubble in the optical wavelength, Chandra images for the X-ray emission (blue), and the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Jansky Very Large Array (pink). The images show how active these clusters are merging, interacting, and inundating the intergalactic space with hot gas.

MACS J0416 is actually two interacting clusters about 4.3 billion light-years from us. It has been in the eye of astronomers for a long time, because it wasn’t clear if the clusters were about to merge or had already merged. Until now.

Thanks to the combined data, published in the Astrophysical Journal, scientists were able to confirm that the two clusters have been caught before the interaction. They saw that the X-ray emission, which traces the intergalactic hot gas, lines up well with the cluster's mass distribution, and they are yet to separate like what happens during interactions.

Advertisement

Frontier Fields galaxy cluster MACS J0416. X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/G. Ogrean et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA

MACS J0717 is the largest known gravitational lens. Its mass is spread out over such a large area of the sky that it is capable of distorting space-time and magnifying objects further away from it. The cluster magnified a record of seven radio sources, which is the highest number ever observed in a cluster.

But this is not the only characteristic going for it. The cluster looks messier and more active than MACS J0416, with the large radio arcs evidence of shock waves induced by multiple collisions.

The Frontier Fields program has produced incredible results and more is yet to come. In 2018, NASA and ESA will launch the more powerful James Webb Space Telescope, which will push that frontier even further, all the way to the first galaxies. 

Frontier Fields galaxy cluster MACS J0717. X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/van Weeren et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA
Space and Physics

  • gravitational lens,

  • galaxy cluster,

  • frontier fields

More Space and Physics Stories

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New TwistVenus as seen by Mariner 10. Image Credit: NASA
Astronomy

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New Twist

clockAug 17 2022
This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black HoleImage of the photon ring of M87* (in orange) and the blue contours of the rest of the image. Broderick et al. 2022, ApJ, 935, 61
Astronomy

This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black Hole

clockAug 17 2022
Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s ExpansionGravitational waves from the merger of black holes could help us settle the question of how fast the universe is expanding
Astronomy

Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s Expansion

clockAug 17 2022