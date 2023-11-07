Thank you!

"Dark Matter-Hunting Euclid Reveals Astonishing First Full-Color Images Of The Cosmos"

Space and Physics Astronomy
PUBLISHED

Dark Matter-Hunting Euclid Reveals Astonishing First Full-Color Images Of The Cosmos

Never before has a space telescope achieved such high precision in a single sitting.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

A big spiral galaxy is visible face-on in white/pink colours at the centre of this astronomical image. The galaxy covers almost the entire image and appears whiter at its centre where more stars are located. Its spiral arms stretch out across the image and appear fainter at the edges. The entire image is speckled with stars ranging in colour from blue to white to yellow/red, across a black background of space. Blue stars are younger and red stars are older. A few of the stars are a bit larger than the rest, with six diffraction spikes.

This stunning image of spiral galaxy IC 342, located 11 million light-years away, was snapped in just one hour.

Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi; CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The European Space Agency's (ESA) new dark matter-hunting telescope Euclid has an incredible task: to observe and measure the shape, distances, and motion of billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years from us. Once put together, it will be the largest three-dimensional map of the universe ever made, and will help astronomers answer crucial questions about the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

The telescope was launched into space in July and despite some teething issues, it is now ready to reveal just how revolutionary it will be as an instrument. The Euclid Consortium has selected five images that show off the potential that this dark universe observatory has.

This square astronomical image shows thousands of galaxies across the black expanse of space. The closest thousand or so galaxies belong to the Perseus Cluster. The most prominent members of the cluster are visible in the centre of the image and appear as large galaxies with haloes around them in yellow/white, comparable to streetlamps in a foggy night. The background of this image is scattered with a hundred thousand more distant galaxies of different shapes, ranging in colour from white to yellow to red. Most galaxies are so far away they appear as single points of light. The more distant a galaxy is, the redder it appears.
The Perseus cluster in all its glory, and most of the universe that exists behind it.
Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi; CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO


Unsurprisingly, the first image released is a cluster of galaxies, the bread and butter of what will be Euclid's scientific focus. The Perseus cluster is one of the most massive known groups of galaxies with about 1,000 members located roughly 240 million light-years away. It is also the object that produces the lowest note in the universe. This image not only shows all those galaxies but it also shows 100,000 more stretching out to 10 billion light-years away. Many of those faint distant galaxies are completely new to science.

Euclid observes the universe in visible light and infrared, bringing a level of detail and clarity in a single observation that is unprecedented. The view of spiral galaxy IC 342 or local irregular galaxy NGC 6822 shows just how sharp its eye on the sky really is.

This square astronomical image is speckled with numerous stars visible across the black expanse of space. Most stars are visible only as pinpoints. More stars are crowding the centre of the image, visible as an irregular round shape. This is an irregular galaxy. The centre of the galaxy appears whiter and the edges yellower. Several pink bubbles are visible spread throughout the galaxy. The stars across the entire image range in colour from blue to white to yellow/red, across a black background of space. Blue stars are younger and red stars are older. A few of the stars are a bit larger than the rest, with six diffraction spikes
One of the best images of irregular galaxy NGC 6822, located 1.6 million light-years from us, comes from just one hour of observations.
Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi; CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO


“We have never seen astronomical images like this before, containing so much detail. They are even more beautiful and sharp than we could have hoped for, showing us many previously unseen features in well-known areas of the nearby Universe. Now we are ready to observe billions of galaxies, and study their evolution over cosmic time,” René Laureijs, ESA’s Euclid Project Scientist, said in a statement sent to IFLScience.

But Euclid is not just about distant galaxies and the biggest mysteries in cosmology, it's a versatile instrument. It's the first telescope that can see a whole globular cluster – a spherical collection of stars bound by gravity – in a single observation while distinguishing every star in it, like in the case of NGC 6397 below, the second closest globular cluster to Earth at just 7,800 light-years away.

This square astronomical image is speckled with hundreds of thousands of stars visible across the black expanse of space. The stars vary in size and colour, from blue to white to yellow/red. Blue stars are younger and red stars are older. More stars are located at the centre of the image, where they are bound together by gravity into a spheroid conglomeration – also called a globular cluster. Some of the stars are a bit larger than the rest, with six diffraction spikes.
Globular cluster NGC 6397.
Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi; CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO


It can also hunt for gas giant planets, brown dwarfs, and baby stars around nebulae – objects that would be too dim for many other observatories should be visible to Euclid. And at the very least, we will get breathtaking new views of these stellar nurseries like the Horsehead Nebula (below).

“Our high standards for this telescope paid off: that there is so much detail in these images, is all thanks to a special optical design, perfect manufacturing and assembly of telescope and instruments, and extremely accurate pointing and temperature control,” added Giuseppe Racca, ESA’s Euclid Project Manager.

This square astronomical image is divided horizontally by a waving line between a whiteorange cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively bluepurple-pink upper portion. From the nebula in the bottom half of the image, an orange cloud shaped like a horsehead sticks out. In the bottom left of the image, a white round glow is visible. The clouds from the bottom half of the image shine purple/blue light into the upper half. The top of the image shows the black expanse of space. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing stars of varying sizes and colours. Blue stars are younger and red stars are older.
The horsehead nebula as seen by Euclid.
Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi; CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO


The images are not just beautiful, they are full of science that is being worked on as we speak. The consortium expects many papers to come from just these five images, and a huge array of new observations are in the works as well, shining a light into the dark universe.


“Dark matter pulls galaxies together and causes them to spin more rapidly than visible matter alone can account for; dark energy is driving the accelerated expansion of the Universe. Euclid will for the first time allow cosmologists to study these competing dark mysteries together,” explained ESA Director of Science, Professor Carole Mundell. 

“Euclid will make a leap in our understanding of the cosmos as a whole, and these exquisite Euclid images show that the mission is ready to help answer one of the greatest mysteries of modern physics.”

Space and Physics Astronomy
