Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

China’s Zhurong Rover Took A Wireless Camera To Mars And Snapped An Adorable Group Photo

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

clockJun 11 2021, 11:27 UTC
Rover

Say cheese! Image credit: China National Space Administration 

China's Zhurong rover has sent back its first batch of scientific images since its historic landing on May 15, when China became the second nation to successfully land a rover on Mars. From an epic panorama to a detailed look at Mars's topography and some impressive-looking wheelies by the rover, the images are a fantastic contribution to our understanding of the Red Planet. But the one that has captured our hearts? An adorable group photo of Zhurong and its lander taken on a camera timer just like any tourist sending a picture back home.

According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the "touring group photo" was taken by Zhurong using a small wireless camera. It traveled 10 meters south of the landing platform, placed the camera (which had been stored underneath the rover) on the ground, and then retreated back to stand next to the landing platform, which is displaying the Chinese flag. 

Advertisement

The other incredible photos include this panorama of Utopia Planitia, where the rover landed. Not only can you see the horizon, the rover and lander, but you can see where the ground was disturbed by the landing and how the regolith dispersed.

Looking out across Utopia Planitia, snapping a 360° circle from its navigation terrain camera on the rover's mast. Image credit: CNSA

Here you can see the landing platform displaying the Chinese flag as well as the Bejing Winter Olympics mascots on the yellow flag to the left. You can also see the tracks of the maneuvers by the rover when it first rolled off the landing platform and onto the ground for the first time and then oriented itself.

China mars
The landing platform features both the Chinese flag and the Bejing Winter Olympics mascots on the yellow flag to its left. Image credit: CNSA

CNSA director Zhang Kejian said that the mission would "carry forward the work style of rigorous, careful, and vigorously coordinated work, organize and implement various scientific exploration missions, and obtain high-quality scientific data; uphold open sharing the concept of mutually beneficial cooperation, timely release of scientific data products, so that all mankind can share the achievements of China's aerospace development." 

 This Week in IFLScience

Receive our biggest science stories to your inbox weekly!
spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • rover,

  • Zhurong

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

This Is What Yesterday’s Partial Solar Eclipse Looked Like From SpaceA dark moon is covering a portion of the Sun as seen in extreme ultraviolet light
spaceAstronomy

This Is What Yesterday’s Partial Solar Eclipse Looked Like From Space

clockOct 26 2022
Earth and The Moon Look Stunning In New Snap By NASA's LucyBlack and white image of the Moon - Earth system
spaceAstronomy

Earth and The Moon Look Stunning In New Snap By NASA's Lucy

clockOct 26 2022
Mars's Subsurface Could Be Perfect For Bacteria Taking A Long NapA orange gourd like bacterium is seen in this image
spaceSpace and Physics

Mars's Subsurface Could Be Perfect For Bacteria Taking A Long Nap

clockOct 26 2022