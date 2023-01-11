Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Boiled Peanuts May Be The Key To Cracking Allergies In Children

The hypoallergenic version acts like a kind of "oral immunotherapy," desensitizing allergic children to peanuts.

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

clockJan 11 2023, 12:08 UTC
boiled peanuts allergy

Heating them created hypoallergenic peanuts that were successful in safely densensitizing 80 percent of children studied. Image credit: itman__47 / Shutterstock.com

Eating boiled peanuts followed by roasted peanuts could be enough to help children overcome their allergies, according to new research. The idea goes that creating a weakened version of a peanut in which the immunoreactive parts are partially destroyed by heat could act almost like a vaccine, training up their immune system until handling a peanut is no problem.

The trial consisted of 70 participants, all children aged between six and 18 years who were known to have a peanut allergy. They were then given a 12-week course of peanuts that had been boiled for 12 hours, followed by a 20-week course of peanuts that had been boiled for two hours. 

Advertisement

The “oral immunotherapy,” as the researchers described it, works by creating a version of a peanut in which heat has partially destroyed its structure and immunoreactivity. By boiling a peanut for 12 hours, you can create a hypoallergenic version, which over the course of three months may help the immune system to better tolerate the ingestion of nuts.

After 20 weeks of two-hour boiled peanuts, the participants went on to a 20-week course of roasted peanuts until eventually they were eating 12 of them daily. They were then assessed for how desensitized they had become to peanuts, to see if the oral immunotherapy had been successful.

Related Stories
boook svg"Lost" Memories From Sleep Deprivation Could Be Retrieved By Asthma Drug
boook svgNew 3D Complete Anatomy Model Is Tackling Racial Bias In Medical Teaching
boook svgOlder Californians See 1,808 Percent Increase In Cannabis-Related Trips To ER

The result showed that 80 percent of the participants had become desensitized to peanuts following the treatment, representing 56 of the 70 children enrolled into the trial. Over all, the researchers concluded that the treatment “was well tolerated and had a very low frequency of rescue epinephrine use.”

Advertisement

While a successful outcome for the majority of the participants, adverse effects from the oral immunotherapy were reported in 61 percent of participants, and three children had to withdraw from the trial, demonstrating that the approach shouldn’t be tried at home outside of a clinical trial setting.

The researchers also highlight in their discussion that they didn't research the long-term effectiveness of the treatment, which will need to be investigated further before the boiled peanut approach can be rolled out. A 2019 study found that a type of desensitizing treatment that introduced small amounts of the allergen into people's diets may actually have worsened the likelihood of anaphylaxis in the long run, so the lasting effects of such treatments are worth establishing.

Despite this, it appears that treating peanuts in this way could be a cost-effective way to desensitize some children to this allergen, and potentially save lives in ridding them of the worst of their immune response to peanuts. Given that 1–3 percent of children in Western countries are affected by peanut allergies, this could make everyday life a little safer for a lot of children.

Advertisement

“Oral immunotherapy using boiled followed by roasted peanuts represents a pragmatic approach that appears effective in inducing desensitization and is associated with a favourable safety profile,” the authors concluded.

The study was published in the journal Clinical & Experimental Allergy.

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • allergies,

  • immunotherapy,

  • health,

  • peanuts,

  • allergy,

  • allergen,

  • allergic reaction,

  • allergic,

  • peanut allergy,

  • allergens

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

Rachael is a science writer and social editor for IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

"Lost" Memories From Sleep Deprivation Could Be Retrieved By Asthma Drugperson studying at night in front of computer
healthneuroscience

"Lost" Memories From Sleep Deprivation Could Be Retrieved By Asthma Drug

clockJan 10 2023
share81
New 3D Complete Anatomy Model Is Tackling Racial Bias In Medical Teachingcomplete anatomy
healthmedicine

New 3D Complete Anatomy Model Is Tackling Racial Bias In Medical Teaching

clockJan 10 2023
share1
Older Californians See 1,808 Percent Increase In Cannabis-Related Trips To ERA senior woman sniffs cannabis.
healthhealth

Older Californians See 1,808 Percent Increase In Cannabis-Related Trips To ER

clockJan 10 2023
share1