Behold The Southern Ring Nebula As Seen In Highest-Resolution Infrared By JWST

About 2,000 light-years from Earth, a hot white dwarf has created a celestial masterpiece. As it was dying, the star lost its outer layers and irradiated them with UV light, creating the beauty that is the Southern Ring Nebula. Now, we can see it in the highest resolution infrared ever thanks to the phenomenal powers of the JWST.

Waves of material that were released by the former red giant can be seen clearly and the white dwarf and its companion star are clearly visible shrouded in dust in mid-infrared, appearing red.

Mid infrared image of the Southern Ring Nebula. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI



