Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Are No Two Snowflakes Alike? Find Out More In Issue 17 Of CURIOUS – Out Now"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Are No Two Snowflakes Alike? Find Out More In Issue 17 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

Was the Christmas star a real astronomical event? How do you find a mate in the twilight zone? All this and more exclusively in the latest issue of our free e-magazine.

guest author image

Creative Team

Guest Author

CURIOUS Issue 17

Is it true that no two snowflakes are the same?

Image credit: James Rodrigues, Modified from ChaoticMind75/iStock, themefire/Envato

Issue 17 (December 2023) of CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

In This Issue

Advertisement

OUR COVER STORY: Are No Two Snowflakes Alike?

Snow crystal development is complex but deterministic, so can we really say that no two snowflakes are the same? 

DEEP DIVE: Was The Christmas Star A Real Astronomical Event?

Is there any evidence the Star of Bethlehem was real, and if so could it be a comet, planetary conjunction, or even a supernova?

WE HAVE QUESTIONS: How Do You Find A Mate In The Twilight Zone?

Is dating in the dark easier with an extra sense?

WHERE ON EARTH: The Fastest Glacier In The Northern Hemisphere

Greenland’s Ilulissat Icefjord has a need for speed, being among the fastest calving glaciers in the world.

Exclusive: Meet Authors Kelly and Zach Weinersmith and read an excerpt from their new book A City on Mars.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

Issue 18 (January 2023) drops on December 31 so subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered directly to your inbox at the end of each month.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • stars,

  • snowflakes,

  • glaciers,

  • curious,

  • twilight zone

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

What Are All Those Black Dots On Your Car Windscreen For Anyway?Rear-view mirror of a car and the dotted texture from the front window on summers day.
technologyTechnology

What Are All Those Black Dots On Your Car Windscreen For Anyway?

clock11 hours ago
comments1
share280
Weird Giant Barcodes Can Be Seen From The Skies Across The USGoogleEarth image of an aerial optical calibration target at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
technologyTechnology

Weird Giant Barcodes Can Be Seen From The Skies Across The US

clockYesterday
share38
Most People Don't Know What The Padlock Icon On Their Internet Browser Is – And It's Putting Them At RiskInternet browser padlock icon
technologyTechnology

Most People Don't Know What The Padlock Icon On Their Internet Browser Is – And It's Putting Them At Risk

clockYesterday
comments1
share94