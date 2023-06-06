Apple Is Adding A New iPhone Feature And It's About Ducking Time

Apple has revealed its new iOS will use artificial intelligence (AI) to help stop autocorrect from impulsively changing swear words to tame but useless alternatives. What took so ducking long?

Speaking at the WWDC 2023 event on Monday, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple Craig Federighi explained that their new autocorrect feature on iOS 17 will be powered by machine learning.

In short, it will notice the corrections that are personally helpful to each user and ditch the suggestions that aren’t ever picked. After all, how often have you used the word “ducking” in an expletive-ridden rant?

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” explained Federighi.

“Now you'll get predictions in line as you type, so finishing a word or even the whole sentence is as easy as tapping the space bar. And predictions improve based on the phrases and words you use, so they're more personalized,” he added.

This was just one of the many new announcements made at this week’s event. One that grabbed the most headlines was Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headset perfect for exploring the metaverse.

Apple fanboys appeared to be impressed, seemingly forgetting about the failure of the much-hyped Google Glasses. Apple’s shares reached an all-time high, with the company's market value almost tipping $3 trillion. However, the fanfare hit a hurdle: when the tech giant revealed the hefty price of their new VR/AR headset – $3,499 – stocks reportedly took a significant dip.