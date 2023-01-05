Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience

Anton Syndrome: The People That Don't Know They Are Blind

They can't see at all, but will argue that they can.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockJan 5 2023, 17:09 UTC
share4Shares
blind man walking across a street

People with Anton syndrome will try and demonstrate that they can see, but will invariably fail. Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

In rare cases of stroke and brain damage, patients can lose their sight altogether. Disorientated and unaware of what’s happened, it can take clinicians days before they establish that the person has become blind.  

But what if the patient themselves don’t know that they are blind? In extremely rare circumstances, someone that has no sight at all will entirely believe, often to the point of anger, that they can see perfectly fine. With just 28 cases in recorded history, these people have been diagnosed with Anton syndrome. 

Advertisement

What is Anton syndrome?

Anton syndrome, otherwise known as Anton’s blindness or visual anosognosia, is named after neurologist Gabriel Anton and describes someone that is cortically blind (blindness due to damage to the brain's visual region) but who confabulates visions that make them believe they have not lost their sight. 

They will adamantly claim that they are not blind and can see well, and will dismiss any evidence stating otherwise. Such patients often experience serious mental confusion and will try to mislead their caregivers by attempting feats that are difficult for a blind person to do, often stumbling over objects or trying to walk through closed doors. 

Related Stories
boook svgWhy Do You Feel Worse At Night When You're Ill?
boook svgExperimental Cancer Vaccine Destroys Existing Brain Tumors And Prevents Reoccurrence
boook svgNew Bionic Patch Can Reverse Traumatic Erectile Dysfunction In Pigs

Soon, doctors and nurses may begin to suspect they cannot see, but helping them through their symptoms can be extremely difficult and distressing. It is especially common in elderly brain injury patients, further complicating the diagnosis and management, though it has been reported in a person as young as six years old

Advertisement

Anton syndrome was first described clinically by Gabriel Anton when observing a 69-year-old milkmaid, who had damage to both temporal lobes and was both deaf and blind. However, cases that could qualify as Anton syndrome have been documented as far back as the Roman times, when a woman called Harpaste became blind but staunchly believed she was not. She had attendants constantly changing the room as it was “too dark” and the entire ordeal was described in Seneca’s Moral Letters to Lucilius in 63 CE. 

Treatment focuses on the cause of blindness, which in the case of stroke patients is extremely limited. In some cases, multiple sclerosis (MS) has led to Anton syndrome, and drugs that alleviate MS did help one patient. 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
  • tag

  • vision,

  • blindness,

  • neuroscience

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Why Do You Feel Worse At Night When You're Ill?Why you feel worse at night when you're ill
healthhealth

Why Do You Feel Worse At Night When You're Ill?

clockJan 5 2023
share34
Experimental Cancer Vaccine Destroys Existing Brain Tumors And Prevents Reoccurrencecancer patient with doctors
healthmedicine

Experimental Cancer Vaccine Destroys Existing Brain Tumors And Prevents Reoccurrence

clockJan 4 2023
share380
New Bionic Patch Can Reverse Traumatic Erectile Dysfunction In Pigserectile dysfunction
healthhealth

New Bionic Patch Can Reverse Traumatic Erectile Dysfunction In Pigs

clockJan 4 2023
share29