An AI Generated Images To Illustrate A Children's Story And Created Pure Nightmare Fuel

AI has turned this popular children's book into pure nightmare fuel.

clockJul 27 2022, 16:29 UTC
A girl holds a string attached to the moon
This is what we wanted, AI, not what you delivered. Image credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

An artist has created the ultimate nightmare-rendition of popular children's story Goodnight Moon, illustrating it using AI-generated imageryJoris Bax (and his AI companion) created the video, which sees the phrase "two little kittens and a pair of mittens" turned into an absolutely horrifying accompanying illustration.

While all the pictures are pretty good renditions of what the artist asked for, it highlights how the machine-learning algorithm may have misunderstood the tone of the requests, mainly being "this is for kids, why would you show me this horror-show for the input 'goodnight' mush?"

Enjoy, probably don't show it to your kids, and don't have nightmares.


James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

