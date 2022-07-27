An AI Generated Images To Illustrate A Children's Story And Created Pure Nightmare Fuel

An artist has created the ultimate nightmare-rendition of popular children's story Goodnight Moon, illustrating it using AI-generated imagery. Joris Bax (and his AI companion) created the video, which sees the phrase "two little kittens and a pair of mittens" turned into an absolutely horrifying accompanying illustration.

While all the pictures are pretty good renditions of what the artist asked for, it highlights how the machine-learning algorithm may have misunderstood the tone of the requests, mainly being "this is for kids, why would you show me this horror-show for the input 'goodnight' mush?"

Enjoy, probably don't show it to your kids, and don't have nightmares.



