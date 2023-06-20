Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Amino Acid Essential For Humans Found In Interstellar Space

The building blocks of proteins might be the building blocks of star systems as well.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
comments2Comments
share28Shares
The spitzer image of IC 348 and an insert with the shape of tryptophane and the stellar disks

Even in interstellar space, amino acids keep on forming.

Image Credit: Jorge Rebolo-Iglesias. Background image: NASA/Spitzer Space Telescope (CC BY 4.0)

Astronomers have discovered one of the 20 amino acids essential for humans in the Perseus Molecular Complex, a star-forming region 1,000 light-years from Earth. The amino acid in question is called tryptophan – it is crucial for baby growth, and in adults, it is used to make proteins and enzymes as well as muscles and neurotransmitters.

The whole Perseus Molecular Complex is invisible to us and regular optical instruments, but not to infrared instruments where it shines bright. And that is great news when looking for molecules like tryptophan, which has a distinctive light signature when seen in infrared. Therefore, it was chosen as a potentially interesting target.

Advertisement

Using data from the now-retired Spitzer telescope, astronomers looked at the observations of the IC348 region where about 400 stars have formed. As in other star-forming regions, most of the stars are low mass and Spitzer had previously discovered that half of them had material orbiting the stars. About 120 of those stars are disks from when they formed, which was just 2 million years ago.

"The evidence for tryptophan in the Perseus molecular complex should encourage additional effort to identify other amino acids in this region, and in other star-forming regions. It is a very exciting possibility that the building blocks of proteins are widely present in the gas from which stars and planets form – it may be key for the development of life in exoplanetary systems,” lead author Dr Susana Iglesias-Groth, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, said in a statement.

Related Stories
boook svgGreen Bolt Of Lightning Captured In Jupiter’s Swirling Storm
boook svgJWST Is Capable Of Detecting Precursors Of Life Around Other Stars
boook svgJWST's Hunt For Atmosphere On Nearby “Venus Twin” Shows Something Very Different

Amino acids have been found in many space environments such as meteorites, asteroids, and comets. They are found in extreme places such as the atmosphere of Venus, so the discovery in interstellar space is not that dramatic. Around IC348, they are at a balmy 7 °C (44.6 °F), which is not too shabby for interstellar space. This measurement is in agreement with previous observations by Dr Iglesias-Groth, who has measured the temperature of hydrogen and water molecules present in the interstellar cloud.

While not dramatic nor unexpected, the discovery of tryptophan tells us that amino acids are common. They are there as planetary systems have not formed yet and they may play a role in their chemistry, just as they played a role in the chemistry of life here on Earth.

Advertisement

The findings are reported in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • tryptophan,

  • amino acid,

  • Astronomy,

  • perseus molecular cloud

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Green Bolt Of Lightning Captured In Jupiter’s Swirling StormA cyclone like storm on jupiter is seen in the image with a birght green dot - the lightning strike
spaceAstronomy

Green Bolt Of Lightning Captured In Jupiter’s Swirling Storm

clockJun 20 2023
comments1
share640
JWST Is Capable Of Detecting Precursors Of Life Around Other StarsThe TRAPPIST-1 system was used as a model for exploring whether the JWST could find prebiosignatures in planets' atmospheres, but the atmospheres need to exist
spaceAstronomy

JWST Is Capable Of Detecting Precursors Of Life Around Other Stars

clockJun 20 2023
share41
JWST's Hunt For Atmosphere On Nearby “Venus Twin” Shows Something Very Differentconcept depicts the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system with an ultra-cool red dwarf star at its centre like sitting on a plane and the plantes like little marbles around it with steam on the closest, water drops arpind the middle ones and ice around the furthest
spaceAstronomy

JWST's Hunt For Atmosphere On Nearby “Venus Twin” Shows Something Very Different

clockJun 19 2023
comments2
share240