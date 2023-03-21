Advertisement

technologyTechnology

AI Has Finally Worked Out How To Draw Hands (Sort Of)

OK we lied, it definitely hasn't.

author

Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockPublished
AI-generated hands

Well, not really. They're still pretty bad. Image Credit: Shutterstock AI-generated image

Recently, reports have surfaced stating that artificial intelligence (AI) has finally cracked how to draw hands, removing one of the final obvious markers that allowed us to know whether an image was AI-generated or human art. Luckily, we’re here to tell you that while the image generation AI, Midjourney, has got much better at drawing hands, the results are often still horrific, grotesque, and look like they were inspired by the infected from The Last of Us, not actual human beings. 

Hands were very important in the battle against AI-generated content. For some reason, Midjourney and Dall-E simply could not work out how to make a normal-looking human hand and often settled for hands with a terrifying number of digits that bent at impossible angles. 

Hands need a deep knowledge of anatomy, but they also pose a challenge to the very foundation of how machine learning systems work – these AIs use thousands of reference images to recreate an image to your specifications, they don’t actually "think". An arm can only go a certain way, but a hand can contort in any number of configurations, which makes drawing from reference very difficult. As a result, the AI has to try and fill in the blanks, and that is something they are extremely bad at. 

Through this, most people could tell an AI-generated image by looking at human hands (and teeth, AI sucks at that too), if they were featured in the image. 

Now, though, Midjourney has announced that they are releasing V5, which boasts a number of improvements over the previous iteration, and one thing it has certainly improved is hands. With the right prompts, it can now generate realistic-looking hands, concerning some about how images online – particularly political – could be faked for an agenda. 

As we said - sometimes they're good, and sometimes they're horrific.

Most of the original AI images still have that weird retro, borderline-digital haze that makes it look like the photo was taken during a wildfire, but it’s undeniable the new images are approaching photorealism. Don’t get too tricky with it though, as some pointed out on Twitter, it's only just worked out single hands, please don’t try and make them interlock otherwise it will start churning out hands with surreal growths all over them. 

Since the update, there may be a few images of political figures in compromising and strange positions floating around social media as a joke, so remember to do your homework on any images that you may see. Unfortunately, this is the new reality of the internet. 

[H/T: Futurism]

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • AI,

  • machine learning,

  • science and society


technology

