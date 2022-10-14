Advertisement

humansHumans

Adding And Subtracting Could Be Easier If You Just Change Directions

Going left to right works just as well, and it might even be easier.

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

Freelance Writer

clockOct 14 2022, 13:24 UTC
An apple on some books with some maths around it
You idiot, ALL this math is left to right! Image: ampcool/Shutterstock

Most of us, whether we like it or not, spend about twelve years minimum studying mathematics – learning how to recognize numbers, add them together and subtract one from another, multiply and raise powers, all that kind of stuff. Let’s face it, most of us have forgotten a whole lot of it a few years later.

Lucky for us, we live in an age of social media. While TikTok, for example, does admittedly sometimes result in accidental war crimes or thousands of scientific studies getting trashed, it can also have more wholesome, math-based uses – and there’s one new video you may have seen that fits perfectly into that latter category.

Advertisement

“Adding left to right is really underrated, in my opinion,” says Howie Hua in a recent viral TikTok video. He’s a lecturer at California State University, Fresno, where he teaches mathematics to future elementary school teachers, Upworthy reports – and he’s also an online math guru, with hundreds of videos filled with hints and tips for taking on the queen of the sciences.

But what does “adding left to right” mean? Well, let’s take the example Hua himself uses: 245 + 567. If you were set this to solve in school, you’d likely write it out like this:

245+567
Image credit: IFLScience

 

Advertisement

Then you would start adding: units to units, carrying any tens, then tens to tens, carrying any hundreds, and finally, hundreds to hundreds. 

245+567=812
Image credit: IFLScience

 

Hua does it in the opposite order.

“But wait!” we hear you cry. “You can’t do it that way! Mrs Grunderwald from fifth grade would give me a paddlin’ if I ever attempted such a thing!”

Here’s the thing about math: you can do anything. So long as it’s logical, it doesn’t matter! There’s no right or wrong, and no “cheating” – it’s all about making your life as easy as possible. As if to prove this further, Hua also demonstrates how to subtract from left to right, too:

Not only is it perfectly possible, but it also kind of makes things a bit easier to visualize, don’t you think? Check out the rest of his tips at his TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Advertisement

Now, if he could just get started on solving the Riemann hypothesis from left to right, that’d be great.

H/T Upworthy

humansHumans
  • tag

  • mathematics,

  • TikTok

humans

More Humans Stories

How To Talk To A Conspiracy TheoristHow many easter eggs can you see in this illustration of conspiracy theories? Image credit: AnnaMaria Vasco for IFLScience
humanspsychology

How To Talk To A Conspiracy Theorist

clockOct 14 2022
TWIS: An Interactive Map Educates People On Indigenous Lands, A Dire Warning On Global Wildlife Populations, And Much More This WeekAll the biggest science news stories of the week.
humansHumans

TWIS: An Interactive Map Educates People On Indigenous Lands, A Dire Warning On Global Wildlife Populations, And Much More This Week

clockOct 14 2022
Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 YearsComparison of Modern Human and Neanderthal skulls from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Image credit: By hairymuseummatt (original photo), Dr Mike Baxter (derivative work)
humansancient ancestors

Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years

clockOct 13 2022