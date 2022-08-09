A Sims 4 Update Accidentally Added Incest Mode

A The Sims 4 update has accidentally added a feature that absolutely nobody was asking for: Incest mode.

A few weeks ago, Sims 4 makers EA released a free patch to reintroduce a "wants" and "fears" system, which tells you what your characters want and fear (in the short- and long-term). Unfortunately, a number of people following the update noticed that what their sims wanted was a whole bunch of incest.

"In the recent update I made a new save, more to have a new family and fresh start on my Sims games. However, this has unfortunately triggered the whim 'Ask <name> to be Boyfriend.' Which would be all fine and dandy if she wasn't thinking about it for her father," one Sims user explained in a bug report to EA.

"Is there any way to correct this? I can't make this whim go away and I'm very uncomfortable having it on my screen/in my game because of the nature of their relationship."

Others added their own reports, including "I don’t want to see a mother want to date her own SON" and one complaint that "the new Wants system has given my sim the 'want' to ask his twin sister to be his girlfriend".

"I just wanted to acknowledge that the Want to date a family member is something we know about, we’ve reproduced ourselves, we’re working on it," a quality designer on the Sims wrote on Twitter following the unfortunate glitch. "We’re looking to get it fixed ASAP, thanks for all the bug reports, we appreciate it."

In an update published on the EA website, the Sims team confirmed that "the 'Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend' Want now targets appropriate Sims," and that "adult Sims no longer tag teens in flirtatious Social Bunny posts".

EA has not confirmed what caused the glitch, though it's safe to assume it was an error which failed to make the Wants system exclude family members, rather than somebody flipping a big switch that has "incest" written on it.