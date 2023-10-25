Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A Possible Explanation For Strange Signals From “Hell Planet” 55 Cancri e"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

A Possible Explanation For Strange Signals From “Hell Planet” 55 Cancri e

Erratic hints of an atmosphere around one of the hottest planets known have puzzled astronomers; very brief puffs of gas release may be the answer.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share70Shares
Artist's impression of 55 Cancri e with its temporary atmosphere escaping behind it

Artist's impression of 55 Cancri e with its temporary atmosphere escaping behind it.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R.Hurt (IPAC)

The planet 55 Cancri e has puzzled astronomers who have observed evidence of an atmosphere during some secondary eclipses, but not others. Geochemical outgassing from its magma ocean may provide the answer. 

Most of the planets we have found would be pretty unpleasant places for humans, but few are quite as bad as the super-Earth 55 Cancri e, whose temperature makes even Venus look tame. Observations made when it passes behind the star 55 Cancri A, known as secondary eclipses, produce inconsistent signals, which astronomers are keen to explain.

Advertisement

If you’re one of those people who sees the word “signal” in reference to astronomy and thinks aliens you’re going to be disappointed (actually, that will happen a lot). No one imagines a world this hot could support life, let alone a technological civilization. To astronomers, signals can refer to anything that isn’t noise, in this case referring to signs of specific gases that may represent an atmosphere. 

The confusing part in this case is that 55 Cancri e orbits its star every 18 hours, giving us plenty of chances to look for gases, and they only show up some of the time. Some teams have reported signs of hydrogen cyanide and nitrogen, while others have said there is no hydrogen, and probably no gas at all. Stranger still, the results when the planet passes in front of the star are much more constant.

Artist's impression of a planet so hot even its permanent night side is molten and its parental star
Artist's impression of a planet so hot even its permanent night side is molten, and its parental star.
Image credit: ESA/Hubble


In a paper recently accepted for publication, Dr Kevin Heng of Ludwig Maximilian University argues it’s not that some teams are wrong, but that they are observing at different times.

Heng proposes there are chambers of gas beneath 55 Cancri e’s surface, and that these sometimes vent, creating a thin temporary atmosphere. At such high temperatures the gases move fast. Helped by exposure to a stellar wind straight off the star, molecules can escape the planet’s gravity within a single orbit, explaining the varied observations.

Advertisement

This theory is testable, Heng argues, but only if we observe 55 Cancri e at optical wavelengths at the same time as the JWST captures it in infrared light. If he’s right, both should either detect an atmosphere, or what Heng calls its “bare rock” phase.

55 Cancri e has a mass around eight times that of the Earth; when found in 2004 it was the first so-called super-Earth (a rocky planet substantially more massive than our own world) to be discovered. It is almost certainly tidally locked, in which case the starward side would be molten with temperatures in the thousands of degrees. Unlike many such worlds, however, even the side that never sees its star is thought to be staggeringly hot, probably more than 1,100°C (2,000°F).

Astronomers study the atmospheres of planets when they pass between us and their star by looking at the way light is affected as it travels to us. Their use of secondary eclipses is less intuitive. Normally, however, we are seeing a combination of light from both planet and star, but it can be hard to distinguish the two. If we subtract the light collected from when the planet is hidden from what we pick up when both are visible, however, we can measure the difference, and see if it indicates the presence of specific gases.

There’s nothing particularly extraordinary about 55 Cancri A, it’s a K-type a little cooler than the Sun. It’s the extraordinary closeness of its planet that makes the situation extraordinary.

Advertisement

The study will be published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and a preprint is available on ArXiv.org

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • atmosphere,

  • planets,

  • Astronomy,

  • super-Earth,

  • 55 Cancri e,

  • hell planet,

  • secondary eclipse

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To ExistAn illustration from the surface of an exoplanet looking out into space at its own moon
spaceAstronomy

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To Exist

clock3 hours ago
share6
Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This WeekendA photo of the full moon in the sky with a top right chunk covered by shadow due to Earth being in front of the Sun during a partial lunar eclipse
spaceSpace and Physics

Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This Weekend

clock5 hours ago
share1
Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The UniverseStars and galaxies in the night sky.
spaceSpace and Physics

Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The Universe

clock10 hours ago
comments5
share110