Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A Guy Tried To Make A Toaster From Scratch And It Failed Beautifully"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

A Guy Tried To Make A Toaster From Scratch And It Failed Beautifully

He wanted to extract the raw materials, refine the ore, forge the metal, and cast the plastic case.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share2Shares
A silver electronic device saying "Hot SURFACE" on a toaster.

Never take your toaster for granted again.

Image credit: Andrew George/UnSplash

Humans of the industrialized world don’t realize how easy they have it. Sure, there’s glaring wealth disparity, rampant heart disease, prolific depression, and a ravaged ecosystem, but you know how fortunate you are to purchase a new electric toaster for just a few dollars? 

While studying at London's Royal College of Art, Thomas Thwaites set out on a mission to build a toaster from scratch – and he really committed to the task. The young designer aimed to craft the device using raw materials he had sourced himself, a feat that would involve mining and refining the ore, forging the metal, and making the plastic from fossil oil products.

Advertisement

Through this creative endeavor, Thwaites wanted to make a point about an individual’s place in our deeply interconnected, hyper-consumerist society. He was inspired by a quote from Douglas Adams' 1992 novel Mostly Harmless, which reads: "Left to his own devices he couldn't build a toaster. He could just about make a sandwich, and that was it." 

The challenge quickly proved much tougher than he first imagined. He bought the cheapest toaster available for £3.49 (around $4.50) and took it apart, intending to reverse-engineer the device. He came across 400 components made out of over 100 materials, although he managed to simplify these parts to just a few ingredients: copper, steel, nickel, plastic, and mica (a silicate mineral used for insulation).

Advertisement

Things didn’t get any easier from here, however. After all, would you have any idea how to make plastic?

His hilarious and insightful exploits were detailed in the book The Toaster Project: Or a Heroic Attempt to Build a Simple Electric Appliance from Scratch. Thwaites also delivered a brilliant 11-minute TED Talk about the project, which you can watch above.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • Engineering,

  • design,

  • metals,

  • TED Talk,

  • weird and wonderful,

  • toaster

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Why Do Keyboards Follow The QWERTY Layout?The keys on a white typewriter set out in the traditional QWERTY format.
technologyTechnology

Why Do Keyboards Follow The QWERTY Layout?

clockYesterday
comments1
share54
Gemini: Google's Answer To ChatGPT Looks Pretty MindblowingPhoto of Out of Focus IT Technician Turning on Data Server.
technologyTechnology

Gemini: Google's Answer To ChatGPT Looks Pretty Mindblowing

clockYesterday
share48
Woman Carries A Concealed Gun In During An MRI Scan. The Inevitable HappensA patient inside an MRI machine.
technologyTechnology

Woman Carries A Concealed Gun In During An MRI Scan. The Inevitable Happens

clockYesterday
comments22
share2.4k