Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

A Fresh Glimpse Of Uranus Shows It Has A Swirling Polar Vortex

It's now a truth universally acknowledged that a planet with an atmosphere will have a polar vortex.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

clockPublished
share5Shares
Radio wave images of Uranus showing air circulating at the north pole is warmer and drier, which is typically a hallmark of a strong cyclone.

Radio waves emitted from Uranus suggest air circulating at the north pole is warmer and drier, which is typically a hallmark of a strong cyclone.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/VLA

A deep look at Uranus has revealed strong evidence of a polar cyclone swirling on top of the icy giant. This is something that’s never been definitively observed on the planet before, but affirms the long-held rule that all planets with an atmosphere in our Solar System, whether rocky or gas, will possess polar vortexes.

The new insights come from scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who have been studying data collected by the Very Large Array. By examining radio waves emitted from Uranus, the team found that the air circulating at the north pole is likely to be warmer and drier – a sure sign of a strong cyclone. 

Advertisement

The latest findings mean that cyclones (or anti-cyclones, which rotate in the opposite direction to the planet’s orbit) have now been seen at the poles on every planet in our Solar System except for Mercury, which has no substantial atmosphere.

The observation was made possible thanks to the Very Large Array, a collection of 28 radio telescopes located in the dusty desert of New Mexico, which is able to peer through the ice giant’s clouds and take a look at what’s going on underneath.

Related Stories
boook svgWe May Have Just Found The Closest Of The Most Elusive Type Of Black Hole
boook svgJupiter’s Lightning Bolts Are A Lot Like Earth's (Only Longer)
boook svgRayyanah Barnawi Is Officially The 600th Person To Orbit Earth

Furthermore, Earth-bound astronomers of today are fortunate to be in a position where Uranus is very visible from its current position in orbit. Uranus makes a complete orbit around the Sun in about 84 Earth years and it’s spent the past few decades in a position that’s meant its poles weren’t pointed toward Earth. Since around 2015, however, the icy giant has been perfectly posed for scientists to get a good glimpse. 

“These observations tell us a lot more about the story of Uranus. It’s a much more dynamic world than you might think,” Alex Akins, lead study author from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement. “It isn’t just a plain blue ball of gas. There’s a lot happening under the hood.”

Advertisement

When the Voyager-2 spacecraft cruised past Uranus in 1986, it observed a bunch of fascinating phenomena, including a swirling feature that looked like its methane clouds were twirling at the planet’s south pole.

While this appeared to be vivid evidence of a polar cyclone, infrared measurements from Voyager didn't detect temperature changes, suggesting it was something else. 

This new research, however, indicates that Voyager may have actually observed a polar cyclone decades ago. Alternatively, something stranger might be going on. 

“Does the warm core we observed represent the same high-speed circulation seen by Voyager?” Akins added. “Or are there stacked cyclones in Uranus’ atmosphere? The fact that we’re still finding out such simple things about how Uranus’ atmosphere works really gets me excited to find out more about this mysterious planet.”

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • solar system,

  • voyager,

  • uranus,

  • very large array,

  • polar vortex,

  • Astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

We May Have Just Found The Closest Of The Most Elusive Type Of Black HoleA Hubble Space Telescope image of the globular star cluster, Messier 4. The cluster is a dense collection of several hundred thousand stars.
spaceAstronomy

We May Have Just Found The Closest Of The Most Elusive Type Of Black Hole

clockMay 23 2023
share1
Jupiter’s Lightning Bolts Are A Lot Like Earth's (Only Longer)On Jupiter lightning happens mostly at the poles, the reverse of Earth, but in other ways the two are quite similar despite the immense differences between the planets
spaceAstronomy

Jupiter’s Lightning Bolts Are A Lot Like Earth's (Only Longer)

clockMay 23 2023
share31
Rayyanah Barnawi Is Officially The 600th Person To Orbit EarthA photograph of Barnawi smiling. She is a brown woman with short black sleek hair
spaceSpace and Physics

Rayyanah Barnawi Is Officially The 600th Person To Orbit Earth

clockMay 23 2023
share3