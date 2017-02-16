7-Year-Old Girl’s Awesome Letter To Google CEO Elicits Response “Keep Following Your Dreams”

In a ridiculously lovely story that is sweeping the Internet today, a 7-year-old girl from Hereford, UK, sent a handwritten letter to the “Google boss” expressing her interest in working for the tech giant, and amazingly received a letter back from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, himself.

According to Business Insider, Chloe Bridgewater decided to write the prospective job application after discussing jobs with her father. When he told her about the world-famous perks of working for Google, including “sitting on bean bags” and “going down slides”, she decided to apply.

“My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with Google,” she began. But like any sensible 7-year-old, she is keeping her options open, adding: “I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics.”

She went on to describe how she likes computers and plays games on her tablet, also outlining her skills in spelling, reading, and sums. She also explained that her dad told her “If I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at Google,” and that even though she didn’t know what an applications was, “a letter would do for now.”

Image credit: Andy Bridgewater

Amazingly, a few days later she received a reply, signed by “Google boss” himself, Mr Pichai. In his letter, he told her: “I am glad you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology.” His message was incredibly positive, telling her “I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics.”

And it wasn’t even a job rejection, either, as he finished with “I look forward to receiving your application when you are finished with school :)”

Proud father Andy Bridgewater has been sharing the letters (which Google has verified were indeed received and sent) on LinkedIn and Twitter. He even wants to brush up on his own technical skills, telling Business Insider: "Sadly, I think I've got to up my game."

And to top it all off, in one of the best sign-offs we’ve ever seen, Chloe ended her correspondence with: “Thank you for reading my letter. I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas.”

Mr Pichai, you are literally one-upping Father Christmas right now. And, kids, you keep those dreams alive!