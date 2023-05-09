Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors

7,000-Year-Old Submerged Road Discovered Under The Mediterranean Sea

The road was probably built by the ancient Hvar culture.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share880Shares
Neolithic road under sea Croatia Hvar

The road once linked the island of Korčula to an ancient settlement off the coast.

Image credit: University of Zadar

The remains of a Stone Age road have been discovered at the submerged Neolithic site of Soline, which sits off the coast of a Croatian island called Korčula. According to researchers, the ancient passageway once linked the island to a settlement that sat on an artificial landmass but now lies some 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16 feet) beneath the Adriatic Sea in the Mediterranean.

Archaeologists first identified the remains of Soline by examining satellite imagery of the waters around Korčula in 2021. After noticing an unusual feature on the seabed, researchers grabbed their snorkels and flippers and went in for a closer look.

Advertisement

While exploring, they came across the walls of an ancient settlement that appeared to be connected to the main island by a narrow strip of land. Now underwater, the site is believed to have been built by the Neolithic Hvar culture which once occupied the eastern Adriatic.

Related Stories
boook svgThe Stone Bodies Of Pompeii Aren't What You Think
boook svgDNA Sheds Light On Mystery About Where Native Americans Came From
boook svgThe Curious Reason Why King Charles III "Owns" All The UK's Swans

And while organic artifacts from Soline have been carbon dated to around 4,900 years ago, the researchers say the newly discovered road is probably several millennia older. Made of carefully stacked stone slabs and measuring some 4 meters wide (13 feet), the road was found buried beneath layers of mud on the seafloor.

According to a statement released by the University of Zadar, the ancient road once connected Soline to Korčula and may have been in use as early as 7,000 years ago. Like the rest of the settlement, the paved walkway has survived for millennia thanks to the fact that the Croatian coast is dotted with islands that protect the region from large waves.

Advertisement

While announcing the discovery of the Neolithic road, researchers also revealed details of their ongoing survey around Gradina Bay on the opposite side of Korčula. Here, the team has recently identified a second submerged settlement at a similar depth to Soline, which appears almost identical to the site discovered two years ago.

Initial excavations of these underwater ruins have returned numerous Stone Age artifacts, including flint blades, stone axes, and fragments of millstones. Like those found at Soline, these recently discovered items appear to be associated with the Hvar culture.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • archaeology,

  • stone age,

  • neolithic,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

The Stone Bodies Of Pompeii Aren't What You ThinkPlaster cast of victims covered in ash in Pompeii, Italy
humansancient ancestors

The Stone Bodies Of Pompeii Aren't What You Think

clockMay 9 2023
share1
DNA Sheds Light On Mystery About Where Native Americans Came FromA man in a tradition Native American garb.
humansHumans

DNA Sheds Light On Mystery About Where Native Americans Came From

clockMay 9 2023
comments1
share1.1k
The Curious Reason Why King Charles III "Owns" All The UK's Swans King CHARLES III and Queen Consort Camilla are seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation.
humansHumans

The Curious Reason Why King Charles III "Owns" All The UK's Swans

clockMay 9 2023
share1