45 Percent Of Male Uni Students Confident They Can Locate The Nubis

Forty-five percent of male university students believe that they could locate the nubis on a diagram of the female reproductive system.

"The problem?" author and Vice reporter Sophia Smith Galer wrote on Twitter. "I made the nubis up."

Smith Galer commissioned a piece of research with UK polling firm Savanta, ahead of the launch of her paperback Losing It: Dispelling the Sex Myths That Rule Our Lives. As well as finding that male university students are a little overconfident of their knowledge of the female anatomy, the researchers found 31 percent of female students believed that they could locate the nubis too, suggesting sex education has been somewhat lacking in the UK, where the research took place.

"These figures paint a clear picture of the shocking gaps in children and young people’s knowledge about sex, relationships and their own bodies," MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion said in a statement.

The survey, not just limited to imaginary body parts, paints a grim picture of life at university. Thirty-three percent of female students, for instance, believe that their university is not doing enough to tackle misogyny on campus. Twenty-six percent of male students thought that their university was doing too much.

There was a disparity in when male and female students wanted their first partnered sexual experience, while 38 percent of female students and 41 percent of male students said they felt pressurized into their first experience of penetrative sex.

The research, conducted on 1,600 UK university students aged 18-25, found that 38 percent of uni students think their university has not filled in gaps in their sex education that they were not taught in school. Perhaps it is not their own fault that they believe they can find the nubis.

"Children should be taught the fundamentals of relationship and sex education long before they reach university, especially now that it is compulsory in all schools," Champion continued. "However, teachers are not being provided with the training or resources necessary to effectively teach sex education and it is putting young people at risk."

The full survey results are published on Savanta's website.