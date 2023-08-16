Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"We Now Know What Enabled Sex Between Neanderthals And Denisovans"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

We Now Know What Enabled Sex Between Neanderthals And Denisovans

Imagine what they'd get up to if we surpassed 1.5°C (2.7°F).

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments2Comments
share1Shares
Neanderthal Denisovan sex

Neanderthals' habitat expanded during interglacial periods, bringing them into contact with Denisovans.

Image credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Changes in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun hundreds of thousands of years ago allowed Neanderthals and Denisovans to mate with one another, new research has revealed. According to the study authors, these alterations in our cosmic trajectory facilitated major climate shifts on the ground, enabling our ancient relatives to expand their habitats and rendezvous together.

It’s well known that various human species got it on with one another in the distant past. The consequences of these ancient hook-ups can be seen in modern human genomes, with Neanderthal genes comprising around 2 percent of the DNA of non-African populations while people from Southeast Asia and Oceania share up to 5 percent of their genome with Denisovans.

Advertisement

And it wasn’t just our species that couldn’t resist a bit of hominin hanky-panky. In Siberia’s famous Denisova Cave, researchers unearthed the 90,000-year-old daughter of a Denisovan father and a Neanderthal mother.

To determine when, where, and how these two extinct human species may have done the dirty, the study authors looked at the age and location of 22 Denisovan artifacts and 773 Neanderthal remains. Combining these with genetic data and supercomputer simulations of the ancient climate, the researchers were able to map out the distribution patterns of the two hominid lineages over time.

“Compared to Neanderthals, Denisovans were present in hot and humid climates, which points to a comparatively wider niche space,” they write. “Whereas Neanderthals were more abundant in temperate forests, Denisovans were present in both boreal forest and tundra.”

"This means that their habitats of choice were separated geographically, with Neanderthals typically preferring southwestern Eurasia and Denisovans the northeast," explained study author Dr Jiaoyang Ruan in a statement.

Advertisement

However, during warm interglacial periods, when Earth’s orbit around the Sun was more elliptic and temperatures increased, changes in carbon dioxide levels brought about dramatic shifts in vegetation cover across the Northern Hemisphere. This resulted in the eastward expansion of temperate forests, creating dispersal corridors for Neanderthals into Denisovan territory.

"It is as if glacial-interglacial shifts in climate created the stage for a unique and long-lasting human love story, whose genetic traces are still visible today," said Ruan. Recreating this ancient romance, the researchers identified “contact hotspots in central Eurasia, the Caucasus, and the Tianshan and Changbai mountain ranges.” 

“For instance, Denisovans and Neanderthals exhibited high contact probability in the Siberian Altai, mostly during interglacial periods,” they write. This matches up well with genetic data that indicates at least six separate episodes of interbreeding between the two species.

Of these, the researchers were able to trace five to central-southern Siberia during the interglacial period spanning 130,000 to 80,000 years ago. The sixth, they say, probably occurred slightly earlier than this in Eastern Europe.

Advertisement

Overall, the study authors say their findings highlight how “glacial-interglacial climate swings likely played an important role in favoring gene flow between archaic humans.”

The study is published in the journal Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • sex,

  • Neanderthals,

  • denisovans,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

You've Been Tying Your Shoes Wrong Your Whole LifeA person tying their shoelaces.
humansHumans

You've Been Tying Your Shoes Wrong Your Whole Life

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share110
Why Does This Pattern Keep Showing Up In Different Cultures Throughout History?A Penrose tiling with rhombi exhibiting fivefold symmetry.
humansHumans

Why Does This Pattern Keep Showing Up In Different Cultures Throughout History?

clock4 hours ago
share1
Ötzi The Iceman Mummy Was Bald And Had Surprisingly Dark SkinOtzi the iceman, The Tyrolean Iceman is known as one of the oldest human glacier mummies
humansHumans

Ötzi The Iceman Mummy Was Bald And Had Surprisingly Dark Skin

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share250