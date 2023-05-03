Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Viral Video Shows Airport Worker Taping Up A Plane, But That's Fine.

It might look a little worrying, but everything is fine.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share61Shares
A toy airplane taped to a yellow background.

If it looks like this you should worry a little. Image credit: Vladimir Sukhachev/shutterstock.com

A video on TikTok has caused a bit of worry for nervous flyers this week, showing airport workers applying tape to the wings of a plane.

"This is the reason why I don’t fly with Spirit. I don’t care if it is aviation airplane tape," the voiceover in @myhoneysmacks' video says. "The fact that you have to tape the plane together and then you doing it while people are on the flight like we cannot see you: that's the reason why I will not fly with spirit."

Advertisement

Though it probably looks a bit alarming if you are a nervous flyer about to take off, there's nothing to fear from getting on a plane that's being taped up like a Christmas present. 

"There's never going to be a piece of garden-variety duct tape used on an airplane," pilot and safety consultant John Nance told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2022 when a photo of a taped-up plane wing went viral. "So if you're looking at it, it's called speed tape and it's very, very specifically designed to do whatever it is they're trying to make it do."

Related Stories
boook svgAirlines Warn Of Summer Travel Disruption In US Over 5G Deadline
boook svg"Nightmare Scenario": Godfather Of AI Quits Google To Warn About Dangers Of AI
boook svgNew Bill To Prevent AI Single-Handedly Launching Nuclear Weapons Proposed In US

Speed tape is an extremely durable aluminum-based bonding tape, used to temporarily patch up non-critical components of aircraft. The tape is mainly used on areas that have become weathered, to prevent further weathering.

“We reached out to our Engineering team, and they confirmed that this is speed tape, and is safe and commonly used throughout the aviation industry,” a spokesperson for Spirit Airlines, Michael Lopardi, told AP. “The use of speed tape is authorized by the aircraft manufacturer and our Engineering team, and meets all requirements for use set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Advertisement

While it is only a temporary fix and isn't the most reassuring of sights, the plane remains perfectly safe.

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • aviation,

  • planes

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Airlines Warn Of Summer Travel Disruption In US Over 5G Deadlinebusy airport
technologyTechnology

Airlines Warn Of Summer Travel Disruption In US Over 5G Deadline

clockMay 3 2023
comments2
share32
"Nightmare Scenario": Godfather Of AI Quits Google To Warn About Dangers Of AIGeoffrey Hinton, the man described as the "godfather of AI".
technologyTechnology

"Nightmare Scenario": Godfather Of AI Quits Google To Warn About Dangers Of AI

clockMay 2 2023
comments2
share7.7k
New Bill To Prevent AI Single-Handedly Launching Nuclear Weapons Proposed In USnuclear weapon
technologyTechnology

New Bill To Prevent AI Single-Handedly Launching Nuclear Weapons Proposed In US

clockMay 1 2023
comments14
share400