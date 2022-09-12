US Navy Suggests It Has More UFO Videos But Will Not Be Releasing Them

The US Navy has said it won’t be releasing any more videos of UFO sightings due to “national security” concerns. While the US has made steps to become more transparent towards unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings, it looks like they’ve still got some secrets to hold on to.

Back in 2020, the US Department of Defense declassified and released three videos of UAP sightings filmed by the US Navy that had previously been leaked to the media.

This prompted the government transparency website the Black Vault to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request asking them to release all of their videos that showed a UAP sighting.

Now, it appears the US Navy is not playing ball. After almost two years of waiting, the Black Vault has had its FOIA request denied. Although their response does imply they have got other UAP videos, the US Navy maintains that material is "classified" and it's not willing to publicly release them, citing it as a national security risk.

"The requested videos contain sensitive information pertaining to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and are classified and are exempt from disclosure," Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy's FOIA office, wrote in a response letter. "The release of this information will harm national security... No portions of the videos can be segregated for release."

The rejection letter also indicates that the three UAP videos from 2020 were only released because they were already public knowledge after being reported by the media.

“While three UAP videos were released in the past, the facts specific to those three videos are unique in that those videos were initially released via unofficial channels before official release,” Cason wrote. “Those events were discussed extensively in the public domain; in fact, major news outlets conducted specials on these events. Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security.”

The Black Vault says it is already filed an appeal against the decision.

Recent years have seen US authorities take a more relaxed approach toward UAPs. Following the three highly publicized UFO sightings by the US Navy, an open House subcommittee held its first public hearing on UFOs in over 50 years back in May 2022. Last year also saw the release of a much-hyped UFO report from the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Attitudes may be changing on the surface, but information around UAPs is still tightly controlled. The UFO report was ultimately inconclusive and the public hearing didn’t reveal a whole lot of new evidence, with one politician describing it as a “total joke.”