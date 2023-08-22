Thank you!

"US Facebook Users Can Claim Share Of $725 Million Lawsuit Settlement"

Technology
PUBLISHED

US Facebook Users Can Claim Share Of $725 Million Lawsuit Settlement

You only have until Friday.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

A Facebook sign outside an office building.

Try not to spread it around too much.

Image credit: Lloyd Carr/Shutterstock.com

If you're living in the US and have used Facebook in the past 16 years, you have just a few days to claim your share of $725 million. We are aware this sounds like a bad scam, but bear with us.

In 2018, a class action lawsuit was launched against Facebook, accusing the company of allowing Cambridge Analytica, among other third parties, access to personal user information without the users' consent. Facebook's parent company Meta denies wrongdoing in the case, but reached a settlement with the class action lawsuit in December 2022, stating that it was "in the best interest of our community and shareholders". 

The complaint was filed on behalf of 250-280 million people who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, meaning it is they who can receive the payout. If you used Facebook between these dates, you have just a few days left to apply for a share of the $725 million on the Facebook user privacy settlement website. Applications will close Friday, August 25 at 11:59 p.m. P.T. People who wish to apply by post can still do so, but need to have the letter postmarked by Friday.

The only exclusions to who can apply, according to the settlement website, are Facebook employees, legal representatives, and "alleged co-conspirators". All other US Facebook users can apply, though it would only work out at around 2-3 dollars if they all actually do.

